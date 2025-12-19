Audit Reveals Cecilia Pérez’s Work in La Florida Lacks Documentation, Municipal Funds to be Repaid

A recent report by Ciper indicates that the Controller's Office also requested the return of funds paid to Cecilia Pérez's ex-husband and sister-in-law, both employed by the La Florida municipal corporation.

Original article: ¿No hizo la pega?: Contraloría revisó el trabajo de Cecilia Pérez en La Florida y ordenó devolver $18 millones por «labores no acreditadas»

A report from the Ciper website has disclosed that the Controller’s Office instructed the La Florida municipality to refund 18 million pesos paid to former Piñera minister Cecilia Pérez, as it could not be verified that she fulfilled the duties for which she was hired by former mayor Rodolfo Carter.

«In January 2024, former minister Cecilia Pérez was hired as the cabinet coordinator for then-mayor Rodolfo Carter in La Florida. The Controller’s Office concluded that the reports of the work performed by the former minister last year lack the necessary documentation to prove that she worked all required days over the four-month period, thus requesting the restitution of $18.5 million,» states the report’s introduction.

According to Ciper, the oversight entity also demanded the repayment of funds allocated to Pérez’s ex-husband and sister-in-law, both employed by the municipal corporation.

«Officials at the municipality indicated that the Controller’s Office is requesting documentation that exceeds the usual standards to validate that work was performed and noted that the entity did not question Pérez’s overall performance in 2024, but only for specific days across four months,» the publication highlights.

Read the full report HERE

