Augusto Pradelli: The Venezuelan who aspires to surpass Tesla with curious ‘transformer’ type electric cars

Augusto Pradelli Vaccariello is a Venezuelan racing driver and filmmaker who has managed to design some interesting electric vehicles, some of them are ‘transformer’ type vehicles that are causing a stir in his country, and it could become the foundations of an unprecedented automotive industry that would seek to go «beyond» of what was achieved by the American company Tesla.

Although the project is still part of a dream that Pradelli is beginning to execute in an «artisanal» way, he is sure that now is the time to try to make this project a national reality, especially since the country is trying to leave behind the difficulties of recent years through creative ideas and solutions that generate technological independence and progress.

In a conversation with RT, Pradelli points out that Venezuela has everything to become a world power in the development of equipment related to the energy storage industry, such as electric cars, lithium batteries, solar panels, among other types of products linked to that technology.

“Sounds like something fantastic. However, I do believe that we can begin to try, because we have all the energy and natural resources to do so, we have brilliant scientists, geniuses who are born and bred in Venezuela, who can make great changes to what we already see in the world and create technology that could even go beyond Tesla», he said.

Pradelli defines himself as a person who is passionate about cars and that has made of his life «an invention». At the age of 12, he began to make his first cars, some Go Karts, because he dreamed of being a racing driver, something he achieved at 16. He is the son of Italian immigrants who settled in Maracaibo, the capital of the state of Zulia, in western Venezuela. He was born on December 15, 1959 and is proud to be «100% maracucho» (born in Maracaibo).

At 62 years old, Pradelli still dreams of making cars and opened an «artisanal factory» for electric vehicles called Caribe Carros, a venture that has led him to design several models that he already has for sale.Create a national industry

For Pradelli, his initiative – already known by President Nicolás Maduro – can contribute to the country, if the public and private sectors join in the project, manufacturing and industrializing the cars.

«We have everything, we produce aluminum, plastic, we have significant reserves of lithium and other essential minerals to develop quality vehicles. The only thing left for us to do, is to unite and create an industry that takes advantage of all the potential that we have, that can improve on what is already out there in the world, that can count on a laboratory, scientific advice and that is all made in Venezuela».To build in adverse conditions

Something that Pradelli makes very clear is his optimism when in the face of adversity and getting ahead. His decision to build electric cars was made when fuel began to be scarce in Venezuela, at the end of 2017, due to extraction smuggling and sanctions on the oil industry.

At that time, Pradelli, who owns Caribe Concert, a restaurant and entertainment venue located in the historic center of Maracaibo, needed to get around in his vehicle to meet the needs and responsibilities of his business.

But the shortage of gasoline that affected the country prevented him from fulfilling his obligations, because obtaining fuel through regular routes was extremely difficult and, for others, expensive and dangerous.

“When the gasoline crisis hit, I needed mobility, I couldn’t make purchases and fuel was sold for more than 3 dollars a liter, so the business didn’t make sense. Also, the queues to fill up were three to four weeks, and then I said: «This has to end!».

Pradelli recalled that there were always electric golf carts on the racetracks, so he considered getting one of these cars to transform it into a safer and more efficient vehicle that would allow him to go out on the street.

“I went to see some friends. They had one in the garbage, it was abandoned, months passed and nobody took it. So, I asked for permission and they gave it to me», he recalled. With that «perol» (scrap of metal) – explains Pradelli – he began to study electric cars together with a team.Electrical crisis and the covid-19 pandemic

When he started the project, Pradelli was able to improve with his team important issues in the cars such as safety, speed, rechargeable battery life, stability, suspension, steering and the design.

“We managed to create a car that is safe, does not tip over and does not have fatal flaws in the event of an accident. For example, we put an anti-tip pipe, we put aluminum and PVC type plastic (polyvinyl chloride) for doors, windows and bodywork, which is light».

The first prototype they designed had no body curves because they couldn’t mold it. For that reason – says Pradelli – many people made fun of the appearance of the car and told it that it looked like «a shaved ice vendor’s cart» (a type of ‘ice cream’ with shaved ice popular in Venezuela). The criticism did not stop him and he took the idea to invent a traveling ‘ice cream car’.

In the process Pradelli faced new difficulties. In addition to the fuel crisis, in 2019 there was an attack on the Venezuelan electrical system that left the Zulia state among the most affected. This made him rethink the car prototypes that he had advanced and opted for a hybrid model that had several mobility options, in the face of any energy emergency.

«The first thing I thought of was putting solar panels on the cars, so that they could be charged without the need to plug them into electricity. Then we added a motorcycle engine to have another energy alternative, that is, if the electricity fails, you can circulate with gasoline», explains Pradelli.

In the midst of the changes came the covid-19 pandemic and with it, the quarantine measures in the country, which forced businesses to close their doors and only work with home deliveries. This made Pradelli decide to take one of his vehicles out onto the street to promote his business and deliver parcels. There he realized that he could create convertible cars for mobile businesses.



What are Pradelli’s Caribe Carros like?

Pradelli’s artisan factory has managed to create at least four types of cars that have different specifications and skills, while offering their potential customers «a cheaper, greener, and more durable investment option», with estimated prices ranging from $3,000 for simple cars and 6,000 for convertibles.

Its models, designed with recyclable material such as aluminum and plastic, and with the capacity to mobilize up to half a ton of cargo, can also serve as an alternative for entrepreneurs and investors in sectors such as services, transport, commerce and tourism, with the “transformer” car, adaptable to the needs of each client.

Among the prototypes that he has created are the Caribe, Catatumbo, Hybrid and Convertible models. In the case of vehicles that work with electricity, these can be charged in a 110-volt domestic plug for six continuous hours, which allows them to have a range of between 60 and 100 kilometers, at a speed of 40 kilometers. per hour.

For hybrid models, the vehicles have up to four alternatives for power supply, 110-volt electrical charging, solar panels that allow continuous recharging of a battery, a magnetized alternator that generates electricity, and a five-liter gasoline tank. which gives the possibility of activating a motorcycle engine, with a power of 200 cubic centimeters.

In the case of convertibles, Pradelli comments: «The car is like a ‘transformer’, all the equipment goes inside, the walls are the tables, the kitchen opens, the roof goes up and it has solar panels that can supply fryers and heaters. In addition, they have space for gas cylinders, refrigerator, as desired. We can invent cars for fast food, ice cream, mobile kiosks, whatever and at a very low cost, it is an investment that is quickly recovered».A little more about Pradelli

Pradelli became a racing car driver on the Los Parisi circuit at the age of 16, although he did not have the permission of his parents.

«I did not have a team and ran in a Formula B with a Ford engine. I was doing very well and I got to be rookie of the year. But my dad had told me that if I ran, he was going to send me to boarding school and when he found out, he did it».

His father’s decision distanced him from motorsport for about 15 years. However, he always stayed close to cars. He did renovations and even went so far as to design fiberglass race cars and airplane fuselages.

Years later he returned to racing. He was champion for five years of asphalt sprints of 402 meters, with Camaro and Mustang cars, in the Heavy Bracket and Dragsters categories.

Outside the world of motors, Pradelli is also passionate about entertainment, theater and cinematography. 34 years ago he created and directed the film «Joligud«, known as the first «100% Zulian» Venezuelan feature film.