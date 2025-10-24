Award-Winning Chilean Documentary to Be Screened for Free at La Moneda Cultural Center

Original article: PREMIADO DOCUMENTAL CHILENO SE EXHIBIIRA GRATIS EN CENTRO CULTURAL LA MONEDA

After receiving prestigious accolades at documentary film festivals in Japan, Italy, London, New York, Hawaii, and Brazil, this Chilean production filmed in the Australian desert will be featured as part of the «special and free screenings» during October, organized by the National Cinematheque.

Chilean documentary filmmaker, Francisca Silva Bravo, and French co-director Carole Risler, trekked for a month through the Australian desert with Indigenous communities to document their traditional wisdom and the unique biodiversity of areas threatened by the nuclear industry due to uranium extraction, which is used in atomic bombs.

“The nuclear threat and the rise of the arms industry is a reality affecting all of humanity. Resources that could go to hospitals and schools are being used for weapons, choosing a culture of war over a culture of peace. This documentary aims to help recognize ancestral wisdom that underscores the urgency to stop uranium extraction and the advance of the arms industry,” explained director Francisca Silva Bravo.

The documentary, which has been selected at over 10 international festivals, has won several awards, including “Best International Film” at the Tokyo Women’s Film Festival in 2025.

“In addition to the excellent reception we have received at festivals, the documentary has been screened more than 22,000 times on the Australian platform SBS, which is a tremendous achievement for us as filmmakers, given that we have managed to ensure the voices of the guardians of these sacred territories have crossed the barriers of the desert to reach many parts of the planet,” noted the director.

The documentary “Walkatjurra, Our Actions Will Never Stop” will be shown for free this Saturday, October 25, at 7 PM, at the National Cinematheque, La Moneda Cultural Center. You can register and reserve your ticket by clicking here.