Bad Bunny Shines at the Super Bowl: Over 239 Million Social Media Interactions and an Impressive 71.7% Positive Feedback

Bad Bunny’s halftime show at the recent Super Bowl not only shattered television audience records with 135.4 million viewers according to NBC, but also sparked an unprecedented digital conversation for a Latin artist, according to insights from the agency Rompecabeza, which conducted a social listening and digital reputation analysis of the event.

During the Puerto Rican artist’s performance, a remarkable 1,452,226 mentions were recorded across social media, resulting in a total reach exceeding 214 million views and more than 239 million interactions, including reactions, comments, and shares.

The findings reveal a strikingly positive sentiment overall: 71.7% of the mentions were favorable, while 21.9% remained neutral and only 6.4% were negative.

«The analysis categorized the mentions into eight thematic axes. The most significant one was Show and Live Performance, which constituted 39.3% of the conversation, highlighting the attention drawn by stage surprises, appearances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, and the stage design inspired by the album Debí Tirar Más Fotos,» explained Rompecabeza.

Following closely were themes of Latino Pride and Cultural Representation, accounting for 23.4%, which was also a cross-cutting theme present in 54.8% of total mentions, reflecting messages of identity, advocacy, and continental unity.

Next was the Political Dimension and Controversy surrounding Trump, representing 12.5% of mentions, spurred by the U.S. President’s remarks labeling the show as an «affront to the greatness of America.»

In this regard, 10.3% of all mentions made direct reference to the President. Additionally, Rompecabeza noted that Celebrity Reactions (8.7%) were also significant, with figures like JLo, Shakira, Katy Perry, and Luis Fonsi publicly expressing support. Content related to Memes and Humor (4.5%) and analysis on Cultural Impact and Legacy (4.1%) rounded out the conversational landscape.

On this topic, Patricio Silva, Social Specialist at Rompecabeza, remarked that «what’s most interesting about the social listening is the coexistence of celebration and tension.»

«The conversation celebrated while simultaneously questioning, excited and politicized. This speaks to a Latino audience that no longer consumes passively: they express opinions, reinterpret, and own the moment. And this is likely the most enduring legacy of this show,» emphasized Patricio Silva.