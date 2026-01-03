Beyond Oil: Trump’s Interests in Natural Gas, Gold, and Critical Minerals Driving Actions Against Venezuela

Original article: No solo petróleo, también gas natural, oro, hierro, coltán, cobre, níquel y titanio: Los intereses de Trump detrás del ataque a Venezuela

U.S. Offensive on Venezuela: Oil, Minerals, Rare Earths, and Political Control

The crisis between the United States and Venezuela has escalated significantly following a military assault on Caracas, which Washington justifies through three primary accusations against Nicolás Maduro’s government.

The Trump administration has launched an explicit propaganda campaign, alleging that Maduro’s government has ties to criminal and terrorist organizations, engages in «international drug trafficking», and lacks political legitimacy after the 2024 elections. President Trump himself declared that Maduro and his wife “will be brought to New York” to face charges following their abduction.

In response to these accusations, the Venezuelan government contends that Washington’s true aim is economic. An official statement cited by the capitalist portal BAE Negocios indicates that the aggression seeks to “seize Venezuela’s strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals, and undermine its political independence”. This narrative was bolstered by Trump, who remarked, “They took our oil and we want it back”, referring to the nationalizations during Chávez’s era.

Interests Extend Beyond Crude: Critical Minerals and Rare Earths

According to BAE Negocios, the central premise is that Trump’s interests extend beyond oil.

The analysis suggests that the United States is closely examining Venezuela’s vast mineral wealth, which includes gold, iron, bauxite, coltan, copper, nickel, titanium, and crucially, rare earth minerals. These minerals are essential for manufacturing batteries, electric vehicles, weaponry, chips, and renewable technologies, making them strategically important in the global trade dispute, a market dominated 70% by China. Thus, Venezuela becomes a key player in the competition for critical supplies.

Oil Control and Political Transition

Trump has made his intention clear that the United States will be “very involved” in the future of Venezuela’s oil industry, as reported by Público.es.

He asserted that his country would not permit anyone to resume “where he [Maduro] left off” and confirmed that “the U.S. plans to actively participate in this industry”, according to agencies cited in the third report. This interventionist stance extends into the political realm, where Trump stated that his administration is “influencing the selection of future leaders in Venezuela”.

Analysts agree, according to BAE Negocios, that the core of the conflict transcends democratic rhetoric and is centered around the control of strategic resources.

Thus, with Maduro abducted and Trump dismissing any negotiation – “Maduro tried to negotiate in the end. I said no” – Venezuela’s future is enmeshed between overt foreign intervention and a long-standing humanitarian and structural crisis, where both oil and critical minerals play a significant role.