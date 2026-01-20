Billionaires’ Wealth Surges 200% Faster in 2025: Oxfam Warns of Dire Consequences for Democracies

Oxfam posed a critical choice: oligarchy or democracy, emphasizing that for the first time in history, the total number of billionaires has surpassed 3,000 and their combined wealth has reached an unprecedented value. They warned, "With such power, billionaires hold our future in their hands, undermining political freedoms and the rights of others."

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Fortunas de los milmillonarios crecieron un 200% más rápido en 2025: Advierten peligrosas consecuencias para las democracias

An international report from Oxfam revealed that the wealth of billionaires surged 200% faster in 2025 compared to the last five years, warning of «dangerous consequences» for democracies worldwide.

The organization stated, «The rise of oligarchies negatively impacts all societies globally,» as outlined in their report, which has been circulated by various international agencies and media.

According to Oxfam, «The world is in a critical situation. Extreme inequality has reached a point where the super-rich can manipulate elections and economies, consolidating their power through politics, the media, and judicial institutions.»

Meanwhile, they noted, «Billions of people face avoidable hardships and the erosion of their civil and political rights,» but «protests and mobilizations are being crushed by governments around the globe.»

In this context, Oxfam indicated that since Donald Trump won his second term in the U.S. election, the combined wealth of billionaires has increased by over 16%, reaching a historic high of $18.3 trillion in just the past year.

The NGO emphasized that this surge is attributable to the U.S. «lowering taxes for the super-rich, blocking advances in international tax cooperation, reversing efforts against monopoly power, and pushing up the value of stocks related to artificial intelligence.»

