Blood Salmon Report: 83 Workers in Chile’s Salmon Industry Have Died Over a Decade

Original article: Reporte “Salmones de Sangre”: 83 trabajadores de la industria salmonera han muerto en poca más de una década

Chile as a Salmon Powerhouse: 83 Workers Fatalities in 12 Years, Reveals Ecoceanos

A recent accident in Hualaihué, where diver Jaime Ampuero Díaz was gravely injured after being caught in a salmon farm’s propeller, has once again raised alarms about the hazardous working conditions in the industry, as reported by the Ecoceanos Center in an article published in Interferencia.

According to Ecoceanos’ report, the Chilean salmon industry has the highest occupational mortality rate globally. Its director, Juan Carlos Cárdenas, reveals that “between March 2013 and July 2025, 83 workers have died” in various incidents, labeling this figure as “unacceptable” for the country’s second most significant economic activity.

The article, part of the report “Blood Salmons,” exposes the harsh paradox of a giant exporter. Despite being the world’s second-largest producer with exports worth $6.371 billion in 2024, Cárdenas insists that “behind these record numbers lies a harsh labor reality,” with 40% of workers subcontracted, long working hours, and low wages that fall far short of the standards found in competing countries.

Just this year, the production expansion in Patagonia has been marred by the deaths of three divers, whose cases are detailed in the report. Ecoceanos warns that this situation continues due to “institutional permissiveness” and the use of artisanal divers, whose licenses only permit operations up to 12 meters, to perform deeper work without adequate safety measures.

Veterinary doctor Juan Carlos Cárdenas concludes that while companies multiply their profits, they continue to deny “the most basic right: the right to life.” In light of the criticized weak state oversight, Ecoceanos invites readers to explore the full column in Interferencia to grasp the extent of this humanitarian crisis.