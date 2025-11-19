Boat Disaster: Prosecutors to Charge Three Crew Members of the Cobra for Negligent Homicide

Original article: Naufragio de lancha «Bruma»: Fiscalía formalizará por homicidio culposo a 3 tripulantes del buque «Cobra»

The Biobío Prosecutor’s Office announced in a brief statement that it will formally charge three crew members «who operated on the navigation bridge of the high-seas fishing vessel Cobra» for the negligent homicide of seven fishermen from the boat Bruma, which was struck by the larger vessel on March 30.

Additionally, the prosecuting agency reported it will file charges against the fishing company Blumar «for its criminal liability as a legal entity.»

La Fiscalía formalizará a tres tripulantes del puente de navegación del Pesquero de Alta Mar Cobra por homicidio culposo de los siete pescadores de la lancha Bruma. Además, formulará cargos contra la empresa pesquera Blumar por su responsabilidad penal como persona jurídica. pic.twitter.com/NglSblf3sH — Fiscalía del Bío Bío (@FiscaliaBioBio) November 19, 2025

PDI Report: «High Probability of Collision»

As part of the investigation, an analysis conducted by the Criminalistics Laboratory (Lacrim) of the PDI on the boat Cobra indicated that «there is a high probability of collision» with the boat Bruma.

As a result of the shipwreck, all seven crew members of the Bruma have been reported missing: José Luis Medel Sepúlveda, José Luis Medel González, Juan Jorge Muñoz Balladares, José Fernando Carrasco González, Julio Eduardo Gallardo Díaz, Carlos Hugo Escárate Ramírez, and Jonathan Daniel Torres Saldaña.

«A Very Regrettable Accident»

In response to the Prosecutor’s announcement, Alejandro Espinoza, lawyer for the crew members of the Cobra, stated that «as we have indicated on other occasions, this was a very regrettable accident. At no point did the crew of the Cobra intend for this collision to happen, nor did the company, obviously.»

The attorney noted that «the decision to formalize is the initial stage of the process and in no way does it mean that the Prosecutor has decided to accuse any crew member. This is just beginning, and we have sufficient evidence to demonstrate the complete innocence of the crew members.»

«It is important to reiterate that the PAM Cobra had all its navigation systems operational, inspections and certifications up to date, and that its crew fully complied with all current maritime regulations,» the defense attorney added.

Continue reading about this case:

El Ciudadano