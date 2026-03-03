Original article: Boric corta reunión con Kast a los 22 minutos: denuncia declaraciones “falsas” por el cable chino

Boric Abruptly Ends Meeting with Kast After 22 Minutes: Denounces «False» Claims Regarding Chinese Cable

What was scheduled as a working meeting between President Gabriel Boric and elected leader José Antonio Kast lasted only 22 minutes. The meeting, held on Tuesday at the La Moneda Palace, concluded suddenly due to a significant disagreement regarding the Chile–China submarine cable project.

According to the head of state, the discord during the meeting arose after the Republican insisted on a retraction concerning the information provided about the initiative backed by a consortium of major Chinese tech companies — China Telecommunications Corporation, China Mobile Communications Group, and China United Network Communications Group — to establish a submarine fiber optic cable directly connecting Valparaíso with Hong Kong, with an investment close to $500 million.

This project is currently under evaluation and triggered the ire of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, to the extent that it revoked the visas of Transport and Telecommunications Minister Juan Carlos Muñoz, Telecommunications Undersecretary Claudio Araya, and their Chief of Staff Guillermo Petersen, stating that these officials “were knowledgeable, directed, authorized, financed, and provided substantial support and/or engaged in activities that compromised critical telecommunications infrastructure and undermined regional security in our hemisphere.”

In response to this unilateral action, officials at La Moneda clarified that the project remains under evaluation “following institutional processes” and that decisions are made “in the best interest of Chile and its people.”

President Boric indicated that he instructed sector authorities to gather information “to make an informed decision,” but made it clear that the decision “extends beyond our term” and must be “continued or discarded by the incoming authorities.”

In a conversation with journalist Constanza Santa María for Meganoticias Prime, the president assured that he had communicated with the future head of state about the project days before Washington’s sanctions.

«There is nothing hidden here. We have tried to be… I mean, we have been absolutely transparent (…) In fact, I spoke with the elected president weeks before this became a controversy to convey my perception regarding the matter, as the United States had already expressed these threats,» he stated.

“The Elected President Came Demanding That I Retract”

After the abrupt end of the meeting with Kast, President Boric addressed the press to explain the events.

«Given the controversy that unfortunately has arisen in recent hours, I have the duty as President of the Republic to clarify the succession of events to dispel any doubts,» he stated.

«Unfortunately, the elected president came to this meeting demanding that I retract my statements that I had informed him about this situation beforehand. And since that is false, and I will not do it, he decided that the subsequent bilateral meetings would not take place,» he recounted.

He explained that the situation dates back to the previous week when he took the initiative to contact his successor to discuss sensitive State matters.

Specifically, he noted that on Wednesday, February 18, he called Kast to «indicate that I had various issues to discuss with him,» including the situation with the Chinese cable, «since during the normal processing of a concession request, we had received threats from the United States.»

«I considered it prudent, and I explicitly told him, that such a significant decision, given its geopolitical sensitivity, should be discussed between the outgoing and incoming administrations,» he recalled, making it clear that his intention was to act with the utmost prudence and state responsibility, involving the future government from the start in a decision of high geopolitical caliber.

Continuing with the timeline of events, the president pointed out that «subsequently, on Friday, February 20, we learned unexpectedly of the sanctions that the United States had imposed on three officials of our Government, including Minister Juan Carlos Muñoz.»

He recalled that during that day while in Rapa Nui for work activities, he tried to communicate repeatedly with the Republican. However, to his dismay, those attempts were unsuccessful.

As he indicated, the lack of communication was not due to technical issues, but rather a decision made by the elected president.

«Not due to communication problems, but rather a lack of will on the part of the other side, it was not possible,» he emphasized.

“There Has Always Been the Will for a Smooth Transition”

President Boric wanted to clarify that, despite these incidents, his administration has always been willing to collaborate for an exemplary transition of power.

«On our part, there has always been the will for this transition to be impeccable, providing all the information at all times to adhere to a State tradition, that is that policies in Chile, especially those related to international relations, have continuity,» he affirmed.

This principle of continuity and transparency was, according to his account, what motivated all his actions. However, that willingness clashed with José Antonio Kast’s stance during Tuesday’s meeting.

President Boric called for responsibility and continuity in the transition process, despite specific differences. While he acknowledged that there is a clear «strategy for how to carry this out,» he clarified that his government remains «fully available for the good of Chile, which is what calls me, to have all the necessary meetings to ensure a proper transfer that meets the standards Chile deserves.»

President Boric Warns About False Statements from Kast

Nonetheless, he mentioned that from Kast’s team, «we have seen a different attitude; I hope this changes in the week remaining.»

«I convey to Chile that -on our part- there is every willingness. From now on, what we have seen is that there will be accusations of lies and lack of information. I tell you, all of that is false,» he warned.

In light of this situation, he emphasized that they will remain available to hold necessary meetings until March 11 and categorically denied any lack of information towards the incoming administration.

«Here are our ministers, here I am. And to the Chileans, I give you my word that, at all times, there has been full willingness up to March 11 for the transfer to be transparent and impeccable,» he asserted.