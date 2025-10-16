Boric Accepts Pardow’s Resignation Over Electricity Tariff Miscalculation, Appoints Álvaro García as Co-Minister

The Presidential Communications Office announced that President Gabriel Boric has accepted the resignation of Energy Minister Diego Pardow and appointed the Minister of Economy, Álvaro García, to also lead the Energy Ministry. This makes García the first co-minister of the current government, a move that comes amid controversy surrounding an error in the calculation of electricity tariffs that inflated electricity bills for eight years.

What Comes Next After the Error in Electricity Tariff Calculation

Pardow’s resignation follows the acknowledgment of a methodological issue in the tariff setting: for years, the inflationary effect was doubled (by combining the consumer price index and interest rates for non-adjustable operations), making regulated bills more expensive. According to technical details that have emerged, the SEC raised the alarm, while the CNE was responsible for the questioned tariff settings.

Original article: Boric acepta la renuncia de Pardow tras error que infló cuentas de la luz y nombra a Álvaro García biministro