Boric: «National Space Center is One of Chile’s Most Significant Achievements in Science and Technology»

This Monday, President Gabriel Boric led the inauguration of the National Space Center (CEN), a 5,800-square-meter facility that will bring together research, development, and innovation capabilities in the field of space.

Through his account on the social media platform X, the President emphasized the launch of this initiative, which he described as «one of the most significant achievements made by Chile in the realm of science and technology.»

«It will generate tangible benefits for Chileans,» Boric highlighted, detailing that «this center will enhance our country’s capabilities in various productive sectors with satellites made in Chile, enabling us not only to observe but also to connect our homeland better.»

«Thanks to the Air Force, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation, our universities, and the talent of current and future generations, Chile will continue to be a leader in Latin America,» the Chilean President emphasized.

El Centro Espacial Nacional es una de las obras más importantes alcanzadas por Chile en materia de ciencia y tecnología, que generará beneficios concretos a los chilenos y chilenas. Este centro permitirá ampliar las capacidades de nuestro país en distintos sectores productivos… pic.twitter.com/ObDKNEQBli — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) December 23, 2025

Space Industry

The government reported that the aim of the CEN is to promote research and development of space technology in Chile, additionally serving as a meeting point for South American countries to advance their own space programs through multilateral cooperation.

«It will allow projects to be carried out from basic research to operational environment demonstrations, shorten technological transfer times, and increase national autonomy and sovereignty regarding the space industry, positioning Chile as a regional reference in this field,» stated sources from the Presidency.

«The new center will also open new opportunities for international collaboration through cooperation agreements in the space sector, which are essential for accessing cutting-edge technologies, sharing knowledge, generating binational space programs, and participating in joint space missions,» added the official source.

The construction of the National Space Center began in May 2024.

The facility includes a Mission Control Center to operate the satellites in orbit of the National Satellite System; a Laboratory for the Development of Space Technology to assemble, integrate, and test satellites, among other technologies; a Data Science Laboratory to process information obtained from space, which includes data centers and a supercomputer; and a Research, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Talent Promotion Laboratory to generate human capital in the space sector, linking academia with industry.

🌌🔭 ¡Histórico! Inauguramos el primer Centro Espacial Nacional en Chile para impulsar la soberanía espacial, el desarrollo de la ciencia y tecnología, y acercar a nuestro país al universo. Será un espacio abierto a la comunidad científica, académica y toda la ciudadanía. pic.twitter.com/FHixXWMOpg — Gobierno de Chile (@GobiernodeChile) December 22, 2025

