Brazilian Court Orders Arrest of Deputy Alexandre Ramagem, Fleeing to Luxury Miami Hideout After Coup Conviction

Extreme right leader Alexandre Ramagem is sentenced to 16 years in prison for crimes including organized crime, coup d'état, and violent abolition of democracy. However, a Brazilian media outlet caught him on video walking freely in Miami alongside a woman.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
The Federal Supreme Court of Brazil has ordered the arrest of federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem, former director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), after he was declared a fugitive following the release of a video showing him in a luxury condominium in Miami, USA.

This announcement, made by the media outlet PlatôBR, prompted the judge Alexandre de Moraes to order his detention for leaving Brazil «without authorization.» This decision comes amidst the sentencing of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro to over 27 years in prison for his role in a coup attempt, alongside several former police officers, military personnel, and officials like Ramagem, who faces a 16-year prison term for these events.

International news agencies such as Xinhua and EFE reported that Judge Moraes had previously imposed precautionary measures that barred Ramagem from leaving the country, including the confiscation of his passport.

According to EFE, investigations by the Federal Police suggest that the congressman left Brazil in September, beginning his journey in Roraima, a state bordering Venezuela, and then making a clandestine route either to that country or French Guiana before heading to the United States.

This was corroborated by a report from PlatôBR, titled «The American Refuge of Alexandre Ramagem,» published on November 19, which confirmed that the deputy currently resides in a luxury condominium in North Miami despite being convicted of crimes including criminal organization, coup d’état, and violent abolition of democracy.

