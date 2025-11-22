Brazilian Court Orders Arrest of Deputy Alexandre Ramagem, Fleeing to Luxury Miami Hideout After Coup Conviction

Original article: Se fugó a Miami y vive en un condominio de lujo: Tribunal de Brasil pide captura de diputado Alexandre Ramagem, condenado por golpista junto a Bolsonaro

The Federal Supreme Court of Brazil has ordered the arrest of federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem, former director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), after he was declared a fugitive following the release of a video showing him in a luxury condominium in Miami, USA.

This announcement, made by the media outlet PlatôBR, prompted the judge Alexandre de Moraes to order his detention for leaving Brazil «without authorization.» This decision comes amidst the sentencing of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro to over 27 years in prison for his role in a coup attempt, alongside several former police officers, military personnel, and officials like Ramagem, who faces a 16-year prison term for these events.

International news agencies such as Xinhua and EFE reported that Judge Moraes had previously imposed precautionary measures that barred Ramagem from leaving the country, including the confiscation of his passport.

According to EFE, investigations by the Federal Police suggest that the congressman left Brazil in September, beginning his journey in Roraima, a state bordering Venezuela, and then making a clandestine route either to that country or French Guiana before heading to the United States.

This was corroborated by a report from PlatôBR, titled «The American Refuge of Alexandre Ramagem,» published on November 19, which confirmed that the deputy currently resides in a luxury condominium in North Miami despite being convicted of crimes including criminal organization, coup d’état, and violent abolition of democracy.

ATTENTION!! Alexandre Ramagem enjoys the STOLEN MONEY he amassed while head of Abin and lives a LIFE OF EXTREME LUXURY in Miami!! HE HAS ALREADY FLED!!! ARREST BOLSONARO NOW before HE ESCAPES TOO!!! pic.twitter.com/bAgNPZAPV2 — Thiago dos Reis 🇧🇷 (@ThiagoResiste) November 20, 2025

The Supreme Court of Brazil orders the arrest of deputy Alexandre Ramagem, convicted along with Bolsonaro for coup plotting, after fleeing to Miami.https://t.co/yz9nlPw665 — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) November 21, 2025

We will continue to provide updates. Keep reading:

The Citizen