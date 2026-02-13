BRICS Nations Develop Unified Approaches for AI Regulation

Original article: Países BRICS elaboran enfoques comunes para la regulación de la IA

Russia is actively involved in shaping the agenda for the upcoming Artificial Intelligence summit, which will take place from February 16 to 20 in India, the country holding the BRICS presidency in 2026.

In an exclusive interview with TV BRICS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated, «The event is of great importance, considering that the regulations on the use of Artificial Intelligence by each state are just beginning to be defined,» asserted the Russian Secretary of State.

Lavrov emphasized that these regulations will govern aspects directly related to security. He also described the Indian presidency program as timely and relevant, assuring that Moscow will actively support it.

Earlier, during a sherpas meeting in New Delhi, representatives from the foreign ministries of China and India agreed to promote cooperation between their countries as presidents of BRICS in 2026 and 2027.

Additionally, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expressed his intention to strengthen economic ties with India during the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also confirmed his readiness to contribute to the success of India’s presidency of the group.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would send a representative delegation to the AI summit in New Delhi, highlighting the interest in expanding cooperation with India, particularly in the area of digitalization.

The Artificial Intelligence summit is a global forum organized by India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, focused on the responsible and inclusive development of these technologies.

Artificial Intelligence remains a key cooperation priority among BRICS nations. In November 2025, the group launched a platform that showcases 80 verified AI use cases from 30 countries.

Experts point out that international coordination is essential for establishing common standards, ensuring cross-border security, and addressing global challenges such as pandemics, food security, and climate change.

Via TV BRICS