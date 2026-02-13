BRICS Nations Develop Unified Approaches for AI Regulation

In an exclusive interview with TV BRICS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced Moscow's participation in the artificial intelligence summit in India. This global forum is focused on the responsible and inclusive development of these technologies.

BRICS Nations Develop Unified Approaches for AI Regulation
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Países BRICS elaboran enfoques comunes para la regulación de la IA

Russia is actively involved in shaping the agenda for the upcoming Artificial Intelligence summit, which will take place from February 16 to 20 in India, the country holding the BRICS presidency in 2026.

In an exclusive interview with TV BRICS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated, «The event is of great importance, considering that the regulations on the use of Artificial Intelligence by each state are just beginning to be defined,» asserted the Russian Secretary of State.

Lavrov emphasized that these regulations will govern aspects directly related to security. He also described the Indian presidency program as timely and relevant, assuring that Moscow will actively support it.

Earlier, during a sherpas meeting in New Delhi, representatives from the foreign ministries of China and India agreed to promote cooperation between their countries as presidents of BRICS in 2026 and 2027.

Additionally, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expressed his intention to strengthen economic ties with India during the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also confirmed his readiness to contribute to the success of India’s presidency of the group.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would send a representative delegation to the AI summit in New Delhi, highlighting the interest in expanding cooperation with India, particularly in the area of digitalization.

The Artificial Intelligence summit is a global forum organized by India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, focused on the responsible and inclusive development of these technologies.

Artificial Intelligence remains a key cooperation priority among BRICS nations. In November 2025, the group launched a platform that showcases 80 verified AI use cases from 30 countries.

Experts point out that international coordination is essential for establishing common standards, ensuring cross-border security, and addressing global challenges such as pandemics, food security, and climate change.

Via TV BRICS

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

BRICS Faces Challenges in Democratizing AI: A Key Opportunity for South-South Cooperation

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Russia at the G20: Prioritizing the Needs of Developing Economies in This Year's Summit

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Tourism and BRICS: Why Countries in the Group Are Emerging as Popular Travel and Vacation Destinations

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Russia Denies India's Alleged Halt on Oil Purchases as Trump Claims

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Russia Accuses Ukraine of State Terrorism Over Drone Attack on Putin's Residence, Promises Military Response

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Russia's Response to Ukraine's Attack on Putin's Residence Will Not Be Diplomatic

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Russia Presents Evidence: Defense Ministry Reveals Map and Routes of Drone Attack Attempt on Putin's Residence

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Neovak-RONTs: Russia's Pioneering Personalized mRNA Vaccine Against Melanoma Offers Hope in Skin Cancer Fight

Hace 22 horas
The Citizen

U.S. Aggression Toward Iran Represents an Attack on BRICS and the Multipolar World, Says Iranian Geopolitical Analyst

Hace 3 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano