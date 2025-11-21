Budget 2026: Senate Approves and Dispatches 5 Items on First Voting Day

Original article: Presupuesto 2026: Senado aprueba y despacha 5 partidas en el primer día de votaciones

On the first day of discussion and voting for the 2026 Budget Law, the Senate approved five funding items, following the rejection of 14 items by the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the senatorial report, «after formal agreements on procedures and the order of voting,» the following items were approved: Electoral Service; Ministry of National Assets; Public Ministry; Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation; and Ministry of Agriculture.

«Additionally, progress was made on part of the articles and qualified quorum regulations that did not receive separate voting requests or indications,» the report noted.

There are now only 28 items left to be dispatched. The process will continue on Friday, November 21, from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM and again from 3 PM to 8 PM, with the final dispatch set to take place on Monday, November 24.

