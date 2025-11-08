Businessman Juan Carlos Morstadt Anwandter Charged in High-Profile Case of Forced Disappearance of Julia Chuñil Catricura

Original article: Empresario Juan Carlos Morstadt Anwandter fue declarado imputado por Fiscalía Los Ríos en caso desaparición forzada de Julia Chuñil Catricura

Charges Confirmed Against Businessman Morstadt in Prominent Case of Mapuche Forced Disappearance

In a significant procedural development, the Los Ríos Regional Prosecutor’s Office confirmed this Friday that agroforestry businessman Juan Carlos Morstadt has been formally charged regarding the disappearance of Mapuche leader Julia Chuñil, as reported by Radio Biobío on November 7.

This revelation came during a session in which the Public Ministry also provided the defense team of the businessman with full copies of the investigative file, previously kept confidential.

Defense attorney Carole Montory expressed her positive assessment of both developments. Additionally, according to the radio outlet, «the first action they will request is the formal statement from Juan Carlos Morstadt before the Prosecutor’s Office and the police. Moreover, Carole Montory noted that during the months in which her client was a witness in the case, he was never summoned to testify,» reported Biobío.

The Perspective of Organizations: Denunciation and Mobilization

ECOCEANOS has labeled Morstadt as the «primary suspect in the forced disappearance» of Julia Chuñil and widely shared the news of his charges across social media. Their statement frames the case within a territorial conflict, recalling that Chuñil vanished exactly one year ago after reporting threats from the businessman, following her community’s recovery of 900 hectares of ancestral land that CONADI ultimately awarded to Morstadt. The organization emphasized Morstadt’s political and financial influence in the region.

ECOCEANOS accused the Prosecutor’s Office of having «protected economic power, hidden information, and criminalized the children of Julia Chuñil, instead of seeking the truth.» In response, the organization was clear in its stance: «We are aware that only unity, mobilization, and pressure from organized citizens […] will make Truth, Justice, and Accountability for the culprits possible.» This call to action coincides with commemorative marches marking the first year of the activist’s disappearance, set to take place in various cities.

It is important to note that various demonstrations have been held in Chile and internationally, demanding justice for the case of Julia Chuñil.