Caburgua Lake at Risk: Local Communities and Governor of La Araucanía Unite for Joint Defense

Original article: Lago Caburgua en riesgo: comunidades y gobernador de La Araucanía anuncian defensa conjunta

The announcement from the General Directorate of Waters (DGA) regarding the potential closure of the Trafampulli River arm has raised alarms among the Caburgua communities, who warn of a direct threat to the river’s flow and the ecological balance of Caburgua Lake. In response, Governor René Saffirio visited the area to support residents and announced administrative and legal actions to halt the measure.

During a meeting with local leaders, territorial organizations, and authorities, René Saffirio indicated he had met with the leaders of the Caburgua community to discuss what he described as a critical situation. He recalled that years ago the area faced severe environmental degradation and cautioned that they could not allow a repeat of that scenario.

Saffirio expressed to the residents the necessity of acting together against the proposed closure of the Trafampulli River arm by the DGA. He asserted that this action jeopardizes a vital natural resource, not just for the region, but for the country and the planet. He emphasized that the Trafampulli is crucial for sustaining Caburgua Lake and that any intervention would have profound consequences.

The governor added that there are examples worldwide where lakes have disappeared due to climate change and human actions. He stated that La Araucanía could not follow that path and that the region must defend its ecosystems against any attempts at intervention. In that regard, he affirmed their readiness to pursue all necessary administrative and legal actions to protect the lake.

“We will do everything necessary from an administrative and judicial standpoint to nullify the DGA’s resolution and allow the rivers in our region to flow with the freedom granted not by man, but by nature,” the governor declared.

Marisol Sepúlveda, president of the Caburgua Bajo Neighborhood Association, noted that the meeting saw significant participation and highlighted the presence of Governor René Saffirio. She explained that, alongside the municipality and various local organizations, they were coordinating efforts to strengthen the defense of the Trafampulli River arm, whose flow directly impacts Caburgua Lake. According to her, the community is united in safeguarding this ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Loreto Valdés, a resident of Caburgua, stated that she had never seen such a broad consensus for the protection of a natural resource they consider essential for the Trancura River basin. She stressed that preventing water extraction from the dam was crucial not only for their sector but for the entire region. She also expressed gratitude for the governor’s support in this community defense.

Gastón Figueroa, vice president of Caburgua Sustentable, mentioned that he attended the meeting with the governor to reinforce unity among residents in defense of Caburgua Lake. He explained that the goal was to work together without differences to protect the ecosystem and expressed confidence that, with the community’s and the governor’s support, they would achieve positive results. He added that they hoped judicial authorities would consider the impact of the recent ruling.

Carlos Quiñenao Colimán, a representative of the Lof Marta Cayulef, stated that the governor’s visit deepened concerns regarding the potential closure of the Trafampulli River’s natural arm. He warned that an intervention like the one proposed by the DGA could lead to a significant drop in the lake’s level, as happened years ago. He concluded that, from a Mapuche perspective, nature must be respected and cannot be altered without serious consequences.

The meeting highlighted widespread support for ecosystem protection, with residents, Mapuche leaders, and authorities committing to joint actions. The community insisted that any intervention in the Trafampulli could have irreversible consequences. The Governor’s office stated that it would maintain vigilance and continue to advance measures to counter the DGA’s resolution.