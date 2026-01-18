Camila Arriagada Reveals ‘Out of Control’ Catastrophe in Penco-Lirquén, Calls for Urgent Reform of Forest Management

Original article: «Estamos conmocionados (…) es urgente superar el modelo forestal»: Camila Arriagada, ex Core del Biobío, habitante de Penco Lirquén

Camila Arriagada: Penco-Lirquén Resident Conveys the Catastrophe and Critiques the Delayed Response and Forest Management Model

Camila Arriagada, former Regional Councilor (Core) of Biobío and a passionate advocate for her community, shared a harrowing account of the disaster affecting her area. With a calm yet resolute voice, she described a “completely unmanageable” situation since the state of emergency was declared on January 17.

“Entire populations have been evacuated since last night. The loss is significant; whole communities have been burned,” Arriagada stated. She stressed the seriousness of the situation, noting that access to Penco is blocked and currently, “there is no electricity or water.” She urged citizens to keep roads clear to facilitate evacuations.

As the emergency unfolds, though with “a bit more calm,” the leader strongly criticized the delayed response from authorities. “I wonder why help arrived so late, why a state of catastrophe wasn’t declared from the beginning,” she expressed, emphasizing that such tragedies “are not new” and happen every year, continuously jeopardizing community welfare.

Beyond the immediate urgency, Arriagada pointed to the root of the issue: “There is an urgent need to overcome this deregulated forest management model, where plantations can’t be so close, even within populated areas.” She called for comprehensive community support following the emergency, while always “criticizing everything that violates rights and constantly threatens the quality of life in our territories and for the inhabitants.”

Her testimony not only highlights the scale of the human and material tragedy but also raises a profound demand for structural change in territorial management and disaster prevention.