Camila Arriagada Reveals ‘Out of Control’ Catastrophe in Penco-Lirquén, Calls for Urgent Reform of Forest Management

Camila Arriagada from Penco-Lirquén describes an 'out of control' catastrophe: mass evacuations, burned communities, and a lack of electricity and water. She criticizes the delayed official aid and calls for reform of the deregulated forest management model, which poses a constant risk. Her account connects the immediate emergency with a critique of the historic neglect of the area.

Camila Arriagada, former Regional Councilor (Core) of Biobío and a passionate advocate for her community, shared a harrowing account of the disaster affecting her area. With a calm yet resolute voice, she described a “completely unmanageable” situation since the state of emergency was declared on January 17.

“Entire populations have been evacuated since last night. The loss is significant; whole communities have been burned,” Arriagada stated. She stressed the seriousness of the situation, noting that access to Penco is blocked and currently, “there is no electricity or water.” She urged citizens to keep roads clear to facilitate evacuations.

As the emergency unfolds, though with “a bit more calm,” the leader strongly criticized the delayed response from authorities. “I wonder why help arrived so late, why a state of catastrophe wasn’t declared from the beginning,” she expressed, emphasizing that such tragedies “are not new” and happen every year, continuously jeopardizing community welfare.

Beyond the immediate urgency, Arriagada pointed to the root of the issue: “There is an urgent need to overcome this deregulated forest management model, where plantations can’t be so close, even within populated areas.” She called for comprehensive community support following the emergency, while always “criticizing everything that violates rights and constantly threatens the quality of life in our territories and for the inhabitants.”

Her testimony not only highlights the scale of the human and material tragedy but also raises a profound demand for structural change in territorial management and disaster prevention.

