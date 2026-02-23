Camila Flores in Controversy: Audit Office Contacts Chile’s Prison Service After Allegations of Her Mother’s Medical License Misuse

Original article: Camila Flores en el centro de la polémica: Contraloría ofició a Gendarmería tras denuncia por licencias médicas de su madre

The Audit Office requested information from Chile’s Prison Service following an anonymous complaint regarding the alleged irregular use of medical licenses by Verónica Oporto González, the mother of Camila Flores, to travel to the commune of Futrono—the same area where the RN deputy has pursued transactions for a property listed under her mother’s name.

A request submitted on February 11, 2025, to the Audit Office of the Republic has thrust deputy and recently elected senator for Valparaíso, Camila Flores (RN), back into the spotlight. The oversight body formally requested information from Chile’s Prison Service to investigate an anonymous claim accusing her mother, Verónica Oporto González, a staff member of the penitentiary institution, of alleged irregular use of medical licenses.

According to the accusations, these permits may have been utilized to travel to the commune of Futrono in the Los Ríos Region, the same area where the parliamentarian conducted dealings for a property under her mother’s name.

The controversy erupted after Fast Check revealed access to both the anonymous complaint document and the letter sent by the Audit Office.

Fast Check’s investigation revealed that the request was submitted on February 11, 2025, stating that Verónica Oporto González allegedly made questionable use of medical licenses to travel to Futrono.

«Fast Check had access to the complaint and the request sent by the oversight agency to the penitentiary institution, which aims to assess the information and subsequently determine the next steps,» stated the article by journalist César Leal.

The complaint not only scrutinizes the conduct of the official but also suggests a protective network within the institution due to her familial ties with the deputy. The accusation document, accessed by the cited media, indicates that these events were reportedly known to the Prison Service, but the relationship with a legislator may have inhibited any internal oversight actions.

«The complaint also asserts that these events were known to the Prison Service, but the familial bond with the deputy may have prompted silence from management,» detailed Fast Check.

In response to this submission, the Audit Office of the Republic decided to send a letter to Chile’s Prison Service on February 17, 2025, requesting all case-related documents.

The media confirmed that the official request grants the institution a five-working-day period to respond, which can be extended according to current regulations.

Property in Futrono and Connection to Medical Licenses

Fast Check’s investigation draws a parallel between the complaint regarding medical licenses and a previous oversight action initiated by the deputy herself.

A week ago, the media outlet ContraPoder revealed that Camila Flores sent a letter to the Regional Ministerial Secretary (Seremi) of National Assets for the Los Ríos Region. In this document, the parliamentarian inquired about the status of the registration process for a property in the commune of Futrono, which is registered in her mother’s name, Verónica Oporto.

Fast Check suggested that this action, «executed in the exercise of her oversight powers, gains a new dimension now that it is being investigated whether her mother used medical permits to travel precisely to that location.»

The complaint to the Audit Office directly links both incidents, asserting that Oporto González «may have used allegedly false medical licenses to travel to Futrono, the same commune concerning which the parliamentarian sent the letter to the Seremi of Los Ríos.»

Familial Ties to the Prison Service: How Did Camila Flores’ Mother Join?

One of the more sensitive aspects of the investigation pertains to Verónica Oporto’s career origins within the Prison Service and her possible connections to her daughter’s previous tenure in the same institution.

As per the official biographical summary from the Library of the National Congress of Chile, Camila Flores played a significant role in the Prison Service prior to becoming a deputy.

«Between 2012 and 2013, she served as an advisor to the National Directorate of the Prison Service and as chief of staff to the national director of the Prison Service at that time, Luis Masferrer, remaining in that institution until May 2014,» can be found in the portal of the institution.

In parallel, the digital outlet consulted three distinct sources who concurred that Verónica Oporto joined the institution precisely during the time her daughter was functioning within the National Directorate.

According to these accounts, the mother’s entry was realized in an administrative position and she had only her secondary school diploma.

This detail is pertinent, as it has faced public scrutiny in the past; the media outlet Cápsula Informativa reported in 2020 that the deputy’s mother, with just secondary education, held a significant role within the Prison Service.

«In January 2020, Cápsula Informativa published an exclusive report revealing that the deputy’s mother, Camila Flores (now an elected senator), Verónica Oporto González, with only a high school diploma (scientific-humanistic), held a significant position in Gendarmería: Head of Conditional Penalty Remission,» it stated.

In this role, assumed on January 1, 2019, she oversees inmates under strict monitoring and custody from the Prison Service, earning a gross salary of $1,108,711.

What Did Camila Flores Say?

When attempting to verify the current employment situation of Verónica Oporto, the Fast Check team reviewed the Prison Service’s Transparency portal but found that the institution no longer publishes its contracted personnel list «in accordance with National Director of Gendarmería of Chile’s Exempt Resolution No. 3960/2023.»

«For this reason, this outlet refrains from reporting the specific department where Oporto González works,» clarified.

According to the investigation, the last public record available dates back to August 2018. In that document, Verónica Oporto González was listed as an administrative grade 12, indicating that she had a high school education as of that date.

It’s important to note that contracted officials sign annually renewable agreements, so the document indicated a start date of January 1 and an end date of December 31, 2018.

By the time Fast Check published the cited article, neither Deputy Camila Flores nor her mother had commented on the alleged events.

The media outlet sought a version from the parliamentarian so that she or her mother could address the accusation, but no response was received.

Likewise, Chile’s Prison Service was also consulted to clarify the situation of its staff member and the state of any internal investigations that might exist, but according to Fast Check, «no response was received either.»