Captain Found Guilty of Killing Romario Veloz During Social Unrest May Be First to Receive Pardon from Kast

Original article: Capitán condenado por matar a Romario Veloz en la revuelta social podría ser el primer indultado de Kast

José Santiago Faúndez Sepúlveda, the army captain sentenced in May 2025 to 15 years in prison by the Supreme Court for the homicide of Romario Wladimir Veloz Cortés during the 2019 social unrest, appears to be the first military member likely to receive a pardon from José Antonio Kast‘s government.

This information was revealed by journalist Mónica Pérez during the program Hablemos en Off on Radio Duna, raising concerns about the criteria that the Republican may employ in exercising the constitutional power to grant pardons.

Pérez indicated on the radio program that at the time of the tragic events resulting in the death of the 26-year-old civil engineering student, Faúndez Sepúlveda was experiencing mental health issues.

This condition had previously prompted military authorities to attempt to manage his immediate discharge from the army, a process that ultimately did not materialize.

Convicted of Lethal Violence During Unrest:

This background may now be considered by the president to justify a potential pardon, contrasting sharply with the overwhelming evidence presented in court to establish his responsibility for events that occurred on October 20, 2019, in the city of La Serena, Coquimbo Region.

The judicial ruling, which became final following the Supreme Court’s rejection of a complaint filed by his defense, convicted him of the completed crime of unnecessary violence resulting in death, as well as two counts of unnecessary violence that caused serious injury to Rolando Alberto Robledo Vergara and César Antonio Véliz Cortés.

The decision by the highest court, made in May 2025, closed any appeal avenues for the officer, who is serving his sentence at Colina 1 prison.

The first-instance ruling, confirmed by the Court of Appeals in La Serena on January 9, 2024, and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court, detailed the sequence of events leading to Romario Veloz’s death.

In this context, while the state of constitutional emergency was in effect due to the social upheaval, Captain Faúndez Sepúlveda had assumed command of the Fundamental Emergency Unit (UFE N°1), tasked with establishing military presence in the area to maintain public order and prevent harm or danger to citizens and their property.

According to the evidence, on October 20, 2019, at approximately 18:08, as a protest was taking place along Route 5 North, some stores in the Plaza La Serena mall began to be looted. In response, Captain Faúndez Sepúlveda ordered the formation of chain shooters from the military squads, a maneuver that, according to the court, achieved its immediate goal: to deter those who were stealing from the stores.

However, despite successfully deploying military strength without resorting to lethal force, the officer subsequently ordered the advancement of the lines in chains, incorporating additional squads and escalating tensions dangerously in the area.