Carmen Hertz Condemns Libertarian Deputy Cristián Labbé’s Provocative Remarks in Right-Wing Podcast

Original article: Hertz fulmina a Labbé: “no distingue un tratado de una alcachofa”

Deputy Cristián Labbé Martínez, a member of the Libertarian National Party (PNL) and former campaign manager for the unsuccessful presidential candidate Johannes Kaiser, made headlines after appearing on the far-right podcast «La Cofradía.» During the episode, the parliamentarian made inflammatory statements against those aligned with leftist ideals, aligning with the program’s trend of denigrating individuals labeled as «woke,» who are often associated with progressive views.

In one segment of the episode, the panelists exchanged gifts. When it was Labbé’s turn, he presented books that glorify the military dictatorship, including a work by his father, Cristián Labbé Galilea, who, as attendees noted, was accused and convicted of torture during that time. The gifts received applause from the studio audience.

Labbé’s Comments That Sparked Hertz’s Reaction

During the broadcast, Labbé appeared with his children. He referred to his daughter Ignacia as the most “decorous” and said she urged him to exercise restraint to avoid backlash, to which he responded, “my dear, I was born controversial.”

Later, with his daughter sitting on his lap and facing the camera, the deputy directed a message towards those who disagree with him. In a tone that mirrored the euphoric spirit of the program, he proclaimed: “Sorry, but since Anabalón (another panelist) had his five minutes… It’s so easy to be happy, it’s so cheap to be happy, I love you all and you know what? The left can go screw themselves. At the end of the day, I was born controversial, I’ll die controversial.” At this moment, as noted in the broadcast, his daughter attempted to intervene.

Hertz Deflates Labbé’s Claims on X, Igniting the Debate

After the clip circulated widely, Deputy Carmen Hertz (Communist Party) reacted on X with a tweet directed at the libertarian parliamentarian. “The statements made by libertarian deputy @Clabbem don’t surprise me; he’s always been a vulgar person, an ignorant who can’t tell a treaty from an artichoke, with the manners of a petty thug and a language of debauchery,” she wrote.

This exchange brought attention back to the rising tide of hateful discourse and dehumanization present in social media and media platforms, particularly when directed at political groups and identities, and when normalized in entertainment formats.