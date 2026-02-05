Carmen Hertz Responds to Insults from Ex-Carabiner Claudio Crespo: «It Means I’m on the Right Side of History»

Original article: Carmen Hertz por insultos de excarabinero Claudio Crespo en su contra: «Significan que estoy en el lado correcto de la historia»

After being acquitted of criminal responsibility due to the Naín Retamal Law, former Carabineros officer Claudio Crespo has entered the political fray, aligning himself with supporters such as Deputy Camila Flores, while also attacking critics of his actions.

One of his critics is Communist Party Deputy Carmen Hertz, who, following the ruling that set him free—despite evidence showing that his gunfire blinded Gustavo Gatica—described the judicial decision as «a scandal.»

«It is a scandal, an unspeakable shame that the ruling acquitting criminal Claudio Crespo represents total impunity for the severe ocular trauma that led to complete blindness,» the attorney stated on her X social media account after the former police officer’s acquittal was announced.

Three weeks later, Crespo insulted Deputy Carmen Hertz, saying, «Thank goodness this toxic old woman was not re-elected. She won’t be able to spit more hatred in the National Congress, and that is a real advancement for democracy,» he posted on the same social media platform.

In response, Hertz, commenting on another person’s post, simply remarked, «The insults from Claudio Crespo, a criminal-profile sheep, mean that I am on the right side of history.»

Nadia querida, los insultos de @ClaudioCrespoG borrego de perfil criminal significan que estoy en el lado correcto de la historia — Carmen Hertz (@carmen_hertz) February 5, 2026

El Ciudadano