CDE Expands Legal Action Against Ángela Vivanco in Belarus Case, Vowing to Pursue All Involved Officials

In a critical move within the investigation of the case known as the «Belarus Plot,» Raúl Letelier, president of the State Defense Council (CDE), announced today that the agency will broaden its criminal complaint against former Supreme Court minister Ángela Vivanco.

«The Council has decided to extend the criminal complaint in this case against former minister Ángela Vivanco, and we also hope to play a significant role in the investigations being conducted in this area to pursue all individuals and public officials who may have been involved in these types of actions,» stated Letelier, following a meeting at La Moneda Palace that included Interior Minister Álvaro Elizalde and Justice Minister Jaime Gajardo.

Letelier elaborated on the severity of the case, which investigates potential acts of corruption that may have caused significant financial harm to the state-owned company Codelco, arguing that judicial action is crucial for the proper functioning of the State.

«This type of case is concerning for our institutions; we know that in criminal cases, there are clear personal responsibilities for each individual involved in these events, and we understand it that way. For institutions to function properly, this type of complaint is essential, these types of prosecutions must occur, and we should ultimately secure the criminal convictions we seek,» he emphasized.

Vivanco and the ‘Belarus Doll’

The case known as the «Belarus Doll» within the broader «Audio» investigation has had significant repercussions in the judicial sphere, leading to searches and seizures of computers and phones, as well as the detention of accountant Gonzalo Migueles—Vivanco’s husband—lawyers Eduardo Lagos and his partner Mario Vargas Cociña.

On November 5, after formally joining the case, the CDE filed a criminal complaint against these three defendants—for bribery, corruption, and money laundering—also including property registrars from Puente Alto and Chillán, Sergio Yáber and Yamil Najle.

According to the complaint, the defendants allegedly participated in a network of irregular payments to Migueles in exchange for Vivanco’s actions on behalf of the Belarusian-Chilean consortium Belaz Movitec (CBM), which provided services and was engaged in a legal dispute with the National Copper Corporation (Cocelco) over early contract termination.

The legal action filed with Santiago’s Seventh Guarantee Court reveals that former minister Vivanco, a member of the Supreme Court’s Third Chamber, was involved in a series of favorable decisions for the consortium regarding various protection requests, complaints, and appeals presented to the highest court in the country, performing actions in violation of her duties in exchange for financial benefits received by her partner.

It is important to note that at the time of the events, Vivanco was serving as a Supreme Court judge and therefore had immunity. The prosecution did not include her in the list of detention orders or formally charge her alongside the three defendants, as the appellate court must first accept a complaint with the charges against her before she can be formally charged.

In September 2024, Vivanco was suspended from the Supreme Court after it was established that she had maintained contacts with lawyer Luis Hermosilla, who was charged with money laundering, bribery, and tax evasion as part of the so-called «Audio Case,» which involves a large number of former government officials, politicians, and businessmen.

WhatsApp conversations between Vivanco and the criminal lawyer, who is currently under house arrest, allegedly demonstrate her influence in securing Vivanco’s position on the Supreme Court and subsequently meddling in appointments and the delivery of key information.

«The State Must Respond with Full Force»

Interior Minister Álvaro Elizalde supported the CDE’s stance and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to integrity.

«When integrity is threatened, the State must respond with the full force of its institutions,» asserted Elizalde, adding that «any behavior that may constitute a crime or lack of integrity must be investigated with the utmost rigor, and if responsibilities are proven, the severest penalties established by our legal framework must be applied.»

The Secretary of State dismissed any ambiguity in the pursuit of justice.

«There is no room for doubt here; the complete truth and total justice are non-negotiable, and Chile demands and deserves absolute clarity. Additionally, the Government values and recognizes the decisions made by the Judiciary itself, aimed at initiating disciplinary processes and, when appropriate, the dismissal of judges involved in matters that could affect the integrity of the justice system,» he stated, as reported by La Tercera.

Elizalde also highlighted the direct impact of the case on the wealth of all Chileans, given the implications for state-owned Codelco.

«We must not forget that, ultimately, this case affected the assets of Codelco and, therefore, the wealth of all Chileans. We reaffirm that no form of corruption, abuse, or violation of property can be tolerated. Democracy is strengthened when its institutions act with firmness, transparency, and responsibility,» he argued.

Thorough and Rigorous Investigations

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Jaime Gajardo emphasized the methodology that investigations must follow.

«Investigations have to be thorough, they have to be rigorous, they must lead us to understand everything that has occurred in these cases, and in that sense, we hope that soon our country can have clarity on what happened and also whether there are any responsible parties, as the President of the Council mentioned, if individuals committed any crimes, they must be held accountable for their actions,» he expressed.

Timelines for the Complaint Against Vivanco

When asked about the procedural development of the complaint, the president of the CDE addressed the timelines that the justice system works with. Letelier explained that formalization hearings «take time; they are not as automatic as many other hearings that occur in criminal proceedings, especially when cases have a level of complexity that necessitates taking time for those hearings.»

Nonetheless, he expressed confidence regarding the judicial agenda. «At this time, we are not overly concerned about those timelines, and we certainly hope to have hearings regarding this matter in the short term,» concluded Letelier, clarifying that despite the complexity, the CDE expects concrete advancements swiftly.