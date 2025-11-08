CDE Files Criminal Complaint Against Gonzalo Migueles and Four Attorneys for Corruption Charges

The CDE has filed a criminal complaint for bribery, corruption, and money laundering against Gonzalo Migueles, four professionals, and other responsible parties. The allegations suggest that Migueles received irregular payments in exchange for favorable rulings by former Minister Vivanco for the CBM consortium in its cases against CODELCO.

The State Defense Council (CDE) announced on November 5th that it has filed a criminal complaint against Gonzalo Migueles, the partner of former Supreme Court Minister Angela Vivanco, along with two attorneys, two land registrars, and others who may be implicated, for charges of bribery, corruption, and money laundering. This action is part of the investigation associated with the case known as «Muñeca Bielorrusa».

“Bribe Scandal”: Audio Revealed of San Miguel Notary Referencing Angela Vivanco and Her Partner Gonzalo Migueles

The CDE’s complaint, submitted to the Seventh Guarantee Court in Santiago, explicitly names the accused: Gonzalo Migueles, partner of former Minister Vivanco; Sergio Yáber; and Yamil Najle, land registrars from Puente Alto and Chillán respectively; along with Eduardo Lagos and Mario Vargas, attorneys from the Belaz Movitec Consortium (CBM). They are accused of being involved in a series of illegal activities linked to irregular payments made to Migueles in exchange for favorable actions taken by the former minister on behalf of the Belarusian-Chilean consortium (CBM), which provided services and was entangled in a legal dispute with the National Copper Corporation (CODELCO) regarding the early termination of a contract.

“Belarusian Scheme” Shakes the Jadue Case: Calls for Review and Restoration of Rights

In this context, former Minister Vivanco, who was part of the Third Chamber of the Supreme Court, allegedly took part in various decisions favoring the consortium after numerous appeals for protection made in the esteemed Supreme Court, acting against her duties in exchange for financial benefits received by her partner.

Prosecution: $57 Million from Belarusian Company May Have Reached Husband of Angela Vivanco

