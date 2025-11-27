Ceasefire Fails to Halt Israeli Attacks in Gaza: 347 Dead and Thousands Trapped Under Rubble

Original article: La tregua que no llega a Gaza: 347 muertos y miles atrapados bajo escombros mientras continúan los ataques israelíes

Despite a «ceasefire» declared on October 11, 2025, Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip continue unabated. Official reports indicate that since the onset of this truce in Gaza, 347 individuals have lost their lives and 889 have been injured, in a situation marked by renewed bombings and thousands of bodies still buried under the debris of demolished structures.

In the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported the arrival of the bodies of 10 people at hospitals in the Strip, two of whom were killed in recent attacks, while eight were recovered from the remnants of previously bombed buildings.

New Attacks During the Ceasefire in Gaza

On Wednesday, a series of Israeli attacks were recorded in various areas of the Strip. According to local reports, four Palestinians were killed and several others were injured.

In Northern Gaza, a drone strike targeted a group of individuals near Beit Lahia square, resulting in the deaths of two and injuries to others present.

In the central enclave, another strike east of the Maghazi refugee camp killed one person and injured several others. Additionally, artillery shelling and heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles were reported in this same eastern area.

To the south, a new attack near the Al-Farabi school in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis, left one dead and another wounded. Simultaneously, artillery fire was directed east of Jabalia in the north, continuing the escalation against areas in the eastern sector of the Strip.

These incidents occur while the truce in Gaza remains in effect, highlighting the ongoing military operations and the continually rising casualty numbers.

Thousands Trapped Under Rubble as Numbers Keep Rising

The Ministry of Health has warned that thousands of victims remain trapped under the rubble of buildings and on the streets, with ambulances and civil defense teams unable to reach all affected areas due to security conditions and the extent of the destruction.

Rescue teams have documented the recovery of 596 bodies from among the approximately 10,000 individuals still missing under the debris. These figures add to the official count of 347 deaths since the ceasefire began on October 11, 2025.

Devastating Toll Since October 2023

The accumulated figures since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023 reveal the scale of the impact on Gaza’s population. According to official data, the toll stands at 69,785 fatalities and 170,965 injuries during this period.

These numbers are intertwined with the reality described in recent days: new attacks, bodies being pulled from the rubble, and thousands of missing persons. All this while, formally, a ceasefire remains in effect that has, in practice, not meant the end of attacks or the count of victims in the Gaza Strip.