Ceasefire Today: Global Campaign Demands Ceasefire in Gaza and Iran, Calls Out US Complicity

Original article: Ceasefire Today: campaña global exige alto al fuego en Gaza e Irán y denuncia complicidad de EE.UU.

Ceasefire Today is a global initiative that calls for a ceasefire in both the Gaza Strip and Iran, while denouncing the complicity of the United States government, under President Donald Trump, in these aggressions.

The campaign urges citizens to sign a petition addressed to the U.S. Congress, delivering a clear message to lawmakers: «Keep the United States out of endless wars!» This is a direct reference to the support for Israel amid the genocide committed against the Palestinian people in Gaza, as well as the attack that Washington directed in coordination with Tel Aviv against Tehran last Saturday.

«Donald Trump promised peace, yet he has just initiated a war with Iran. This was not inevitable; it was a decision that endangers U.S. troops, kills innocent civilians, and has the potential to destabilize the lives of millions in the region,» the text states.

In light of this situation, the Ceasefire Today campaign calls on citizens to sign the petition urging lawmakers to halt the military operations initiated by the Republican magnate, redirecting U.S. resources from aggression towards social development and care for American citizens.

«Congress has the power to stop this! Sign the petition now to show that you do not support another senseless war in the Middle East,» the text emphasizes.

Why is the Ceasefire Today Campaign Important?

Proponents of this initiative highlight that the majority of Americans oppose their country entering into war with Iran and believe that the administration should work to «calm the crisis, avoid a full-scale war, and not escalate tensions that threaten our national security.»

«Instead of prioritizing our security, it is yielding to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and endangering U.S. troops in a war that none of us want,» they contend.

Given these circumstances and the associated dangers, they assert that the U.S. Congress must act swiftly and utilize all its legislative authority to rein in the occupant of the White House.

«Our congressional lawmakers have a responsibility to their constituents and our country to hold Trump accountable and end his militarism,» they assert.

The text concludes with a powerful call to action: Add your name to the petition right now!

To sign the petition to the U.S. Congress, you can follow this link.

As of the time of publication, over 117,000 signatures have been collected towards the target of 200,000.

Demand a Ceasefire in Gaza and Iran!

According to the «Ceasefire Today» campaign, those interested in supporting this global initiative can take any of the following actions to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and Iran:

-Send an email to Congress

-Sign the petition

-Share on Twitter

-Share on Bluesky

-Share on Threads

-Access the war cost counter with Iran

-Call a Congressional representative

-Call Congress directly