Census 2024: Over 2 Million People in Chile Identify as Indigenous, with the Mapuche Representing 77%

Original article: Cifras que se silencian: En Chile hay más de 2 millones de personas pertenecientes a un pueblo originario según censo

Census 2024: Over 2.1 Million People Identify as Indigenous, with the Mapuche Comprising 77% of the Total

The Census 2024 has revealed that 2,105,863 individuals in Chile identify as belonging to an indigenous or native people, representing 11.5% of the total surveyed population. Among this group, 11.4% are men (1,013,014) and 11.6% are women (1,092,849). This figure indicates a decline from the 2017 Census, which reported a proportion of 12.8% (2,185,792 individuals), according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Regarding the age distribution, the Census 2024 indicates a predominantly young-adult indigenous population. 20.3% are aged between 0 and 14 years, 23.8% between 15 and 29 years, 21.9% between 30 and 44 years, 23.1% between 45 and 64 years, and 10.9% are aged 65 or older, demonstrating a diverse demographic structure across all life stages.

📊 Age Distribution of the Indigenous Population – Census 2024

Age Group Percentage 0 to 14 years 20.3% 15 to 29 years 23.8% 30 to 44 years 21.9% 45 to 64 years 23.1% 65 years or older 10.9%

From a geographic perspective, the regions with the highest proportion of indigenous population are Arica and Parinacota (36.2%), La Araucanía (34.5%), and Aysén (29.2%), confirming a significant presence in both the extreme north and the southernmost parts of the country, alongside the historical significance of Wallmapu in the southern macrozone.

When it comes to specific indigenous affiliations, the Mapuche people represent 77.16% of the indigenous population in the country, totaling 1,623,073 individuals (8.8% of the national total), followed by the Aymara (178,637; 1%) and the Diaguita (153,231; 0.8%). Other groups include Quechua, Lickanantay, Colla, Chango, Rapa Nui, Kawésqar, Selk’nam, and Yagán. Notably, 88.5% of the total population of the country report not identifying with any indigenous people.

📊 Population by Indigenous or Native People – Census 2024

People Number of Individuals Mapuche 1,623,073 Aymara 178,637 Diaguita 153,231 Quechua 46,569 Atacameño or Lickanantay 36,221 Colla 21,913 Chango 11,795 Rapa Nui 6,659 Kawésqar 2,153 Selk’nam 1,392 Yagán 1,244 Other People 20,631 Total Indigenous Population 2,105,863

Finally, the Census 2024 affirms a national distribution of the Mapuche population, showcasing a high urban concentration. The Metropolitan Region of Santiago leads with 491,213 Mapuche individuals, followed by La Araucanía (344,445), Los Lagos (232,855), and Biobío (146,302), reflecting sustained trends of migration, urbanization, and historical territorial permanence.

📊 Regions with the Highest Mapuche Population – Census 2024