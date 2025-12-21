Census 2024: Over 2 Million People in Chile Identify as Indigenous, with the Mapuche Representing 77%

The Census 2024 reveals that 11.5% of the population in Chile identifies as indigenous, totaling 2.1 million people. The Mapuche people represent over 77% of this total, with a strong presence in the Metropolitan Region and the south of the country, confirming ongoing urbanization and territorial ties.

Original article: Cifras que se silencian: En Chile hay más de 2 millones de personas pertenecientes a un pueblo originario según censo

Census 2024: Over 2.1 Million People Identify as Indigenous, with the Mapuche Comprising 77% of the Total

The Census 2024 has revealed that 2,105,863 individuals in Chile identify as belonging to an indigenous or native people, representing 11.5% of the total surveyed population. Among this group, 11.4% are men (1,013,014) and 11.6% are women (1,092,849). This figure indicates a decline from the 2017 Census, which reported a proportion of 12.8% (2,185,792 individuals), according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Regarding the age distribution, the Census 2024 indicates a predominantly young-adult indigenous population. 20.3% are aged between 0 and 14 years, 23.8% between 15 and 29 years, 21.9% between 30 and 44 years, 23.1% between 45 and 64 years, and 10.9% are aged 65 or older, demonstrating a diverse demographic structure across all life stages.

📊 Age Distribution of the Indigenous Population – Census 2024

Age Group Percentage
0 to 14 years 20.3%
15 to 29 years 23.8%
30 to 44 years 21.9%
45 to 64 years 23.1%
65 years or older 10.9%

From a geographic perspective, the regions with the highest proportion of indigenous population are Arica and Parinacota (36.2%), La Araucanía (34.5%), and Aysén (29.2%), confirming a significant presence in both the extreme north and the southernmost parts of the country, alongside the historical significance of Wallmapu in the southern macrozone.

When it comes to specific indigenous affiliations, the Mapuche people represent 77.16% of the indigenous population in the country, totaling 1,623,073 individuals (8.8% of the national total), followed by the Aymara (178,637; 1%) and the Diaguita (153,231; 0.8%). Other groups include Quechua, Lickanantay, Colla, Chango, Rapa Nui, Kawésqar, Selk’nam, and Yagán. Notably, 88.5% of the total population of the country report not identifying with any indigenous people.

📊 Population by Indigenous or Native People – Census 2024

People Number of Individuals
Mapuche 1,623,073
Aymara 178,637
Diaguita 153,231
Quechua 46,569
Atacameño or Lickanantay 36,221
Colla 21,913
Chango 11,795
Rapa Nui 6,659
Kawésqar 2,153
Selk’nam 1,392
Yagán 1,244
Other People 20,631
Total Indigenous Population 2,105,863

Finally, the Census 2024 affirms a national distribution of the Mapuche population, showcasing a high urban concentration. The Metropolitan Region of Santiago leads with 491,213 Mapuche individuals, followed by La Araucanía (344,445), Los Lagos (232,855), and Biobío (146,302), reflecting sustained trends of migration, urbanization, and historical territorial permanence.

📊 Regions with the Highest Mapuche Population – Census 2024

Region Mapuche Individuals
Metropolitan Region of Santiago 491,213
La Araucanía 344,445
Los Lagos 232,855
Biobío 146,302

