Child Poverty Rate Hits 24.9% in Chile: Over 95% in the Lowest Income Decile

Original article: Tasa de pobreza en infancias alcanza el 24,9% en Chile: En el decil 1 supera el 95 por ciento

Amidst the ongoing debate regarding the right-wing blockade of the Universal Cradle Law and concerning birth rate projections in Chile, Fundación Sol has highlighted that, based on figures from the 2024 Casen survey, the child poverty rate for those aged 0 to 15 in the country stands at 24.9%.

«Today in the news, we see reports on population projections and the crisis in the birth rate. The question is, what are the material conditions for starting a family in Chile?» asked the organization.

In this context, along with emphasizing that the child poverty rate is 24.9% for ages 0 to 15, they detailed that «the first three deciles have child poverty rates of 95.6%, 65.6%, and 30.7%, respectively.»

Furthermore, they noted, «In these three deciles, half of the workers earn $400,000 or less.»

What is a Decile?

Deciles are a method of organizing Chilean families based on their income level, using data from the Casen survey as a reference.

In other words, they define the socioeconomic sectors of the country based on the per capita income of each family. This categorization groups households by their income levels, ranked from 1 (poorest) to 10 (richest).

Thus, the first decile represents the 10% of households with the lowest income in the country.

El Ciudadano