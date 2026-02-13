Chile Activates Humanitarian Aid for Cuba: President Boric Orders Contributions to UNICEF Focused on Child Welfare

Original article: Chile activa ayuda para Cuba: Boric ordena aporte a UNICEF con foco en la niñez

«The blockade that the United States has imposed on Cuba and which has intensified in recent weeks is criminal and an assault on the human rights of an entire people (…) nothing justifies the harm being inflicted on innocent children and citizens,» stated President Boric.

The Chilean government announced on Thursday a financial contribution to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) aimed at alleviating the critical humanitarian situation in Cuba, with a special emphasis on protecting the island’s children and adolescents.

This initiative, ordered directly by President Gabriel Boric Font, was officially communicated by Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren Stork and will be channeled through the Chile Fund Against Hunger and Poverty, a tool managed by the Chilean Agency for International Development Cooperation (AGCID).

The announcement comes amid worsening living conditions in Cuba, exacerbated by the tightening of the economic and energy blockade imposed by the United States.

It is important to remember that on January 29, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an order declaring a national emergency over a supposed “Cuban threat” to national security, authorizing tariffs on imports from countries supplying oil to the island.

From Havana, officials have vehemently denounced that this so-called «energy blockade» is an attempt by the Republican administration to strangle the Caribbean nation’s economy and make life intolerable for its people.

Targeted Support for Children Through UNICEF

According to the Foreign Ministry, the UN agency is actively operating on the island, developing comprehensive interventions to address the emergency. In a press release, it stated that the aid will focus on «the provision of water, health care, and nutrition, including equipment and supplies, to ensure the continuity of essential services, with a special focus on children and adolescents.»

The measure aims to ensure that resources effectively reach the most vulnerable sectors of the Cuban population.

«The Government of Chile stands in solidarity with the Cuban people and the humanitarian catastrophe they are experiencing,» the text states.

Boric: «The Blockade is Criminal and an Assault on Human Rights»

President Gabriel Boric took to social media to support the measure and harshly criticize U.S. foreign policy toward the island.

«The blockade that the United States has imposed on Cuba and which has intensified in recent weeks is criminal and an assault on the human rights of an entire people. One can have differences with Cuba, but nothing justifies the harm being inflicted on innocent children and citizens,» he argued.

The head of State also explained the institutional mechanisms through which the cooperation will materialize.

«Through the Chile Fund Against Hunger and Poverty at the International Development Cooperation Agency, we will make a contribution to UNICEF alongside other Latin American countries,» Boric stated, adding, «We call for an end to this inhumane blockade, as has been repeatedly requested by the United Nations Assembly.»

The president’s remarks reflect the official stance of the government, reiterating its rejection of unilateral measures. In this sense, the Foreign Ministry’s statement emphasizes that «Chile reiterates its rejection and condemnation of any unilateral measures or sanctions, especially when they directly affect people’s living conditions.»

From La Moneda, Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren remarked that the decision is based on strictly humanitarian criteria and will be realized through the Chile Fund Against Hunger and Poverty, a mechanism previously used to assist countries affected by conflicts or disasters.

«We are committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Cuba,» affirmed the chancellor, while reiterating that the contribution will be channeled through multilateral organizations, including the World Food Programme and UNICEF.

He explained that while the scope of monetary support is being evaluated, the aim is to address the urgent needs of the population. He indicated that the resources will be managed under international control and accountability mechanisms.

The Secretary of State emphasized that this initiative is part of Chile’s tradition of international cooperation, recalling that the country has undertaken similar assistance in contexts like the war in Ukraine, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the impact of hurricanes in the Caribbean.

«We are responding to a humanitarian drama that has been ongoing for quite some time,» he stressed, in statements recorded by Diario Usach.

The Chile Fund: A Consolidated Cooperation Instrument

The assistance will be realized through the Chile Fund Against Hunger and Poverty, an international cooperation mechanism created in 2006 with the enactment of Law No. 20,138. This regulation authorizes the President of the Republic to make contributions of up to 5 million dollars annually as part of initiatives aimed at combating hunger and poverty, channeling resources to funds, programs, and agencies of the United Nations System.

According to information provided by the Chilean Agency for International Development Cooperation, the fund involves three main lines of work. The first two are subject to public competition and focus on projects from Chilean civil society organizations and technical assistance programs managed by governmental institutions or UN agencies. The third line, which will be utilized this time, responds to humanitarian aid requests received by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and, due to its circumstantial nature, remains open permanently without the need for a prior call.

This Chilean initiative joins similar efforts deployed by other countries in the region, particularly Mexico, which on the same Thursday dispatched two logistics support ships from its Navy, the Papaloapan and Isla Holbox, loaded with 814 tons of food and hygiene products that arrived in the bay of Havana.

Mexico announced this shipment as a symbol of «solidarity and humanitarian aid» amid its attempts to support Cuba after halting its oil shipments to Havana following the Trump decree, which threatened tariffs on countries supplying oil to the island.

However, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum made it clear that her administration remains committed to Cuba, as a second humanitarian aid shipment is planned once these ships return to their country.