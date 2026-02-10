Chile and Colombia Forge New Alliance to Advance Artificial Intelligence and Supercomputing in Latin America

Original article: Nueva alianza Chile-Colombia impulsará la inteligencia artificial y la supercomputación en Latinoamérica

With the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, Colombia and Chile have initiated a strategic alliance in Science, Technology, and Innovation focused on artificial intelligence and supercomputing.

This collaboration aims to move towards technological sovereignty and enhance digital capabilities in the region, according to Andrés López, Colombia’s Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation.

“Colombia and Chile are collaboratively advancing an ethical and responsible artificial intelligence agenda, aligned with the Santiago, Montevideo, and Cartagena de Indias Declarations, which establish common principles for human rights-centered AI, cultural diversity, equity, and transparency in public technology use. This Memorandum is another step in that vision,” added Minister López.

In addition, Aldo Valle, Chile’s Minister of Science, Technology, Knowledge, and Innovation, emphasized that “artificial intelligence, especially language models, has solidified as a key pillar for the progress of our nations. Developing our own capabilities in this field is today essential for strengthening technological sovereignty, enhancing autonomy, and promoting development aligned with regional identity, aimed at collective well-being.”

What Does the Agreement Entail?

The Memorandum establishes that Colombia and Chile commit to joining forces to promote the creation of a regional supercomputing network that facilitates the exchange of resources, knowledge, and capabilities for the development of highly complex computational projects.

Additionally, it aims to promote the establishment and consolidation of Centers of Excellence in artificial intelligence, advocating for its ethical and responsible use within the government sector, while ensuring transparency, security, and equity standards.

Furthermore, it proposes to jointly develop a language model that strengthens regional technological capabilities in artificial intelligence.

Moreover, the cooperation includes other actions: the exchange of researchers, technical experts, and students; the development of specialized training programs, courses, and seminars in artificial intelligence and supercomputing; shared use of research infrastructures and specialized technological services; and coordination of common positions in international technology and innovation forums.

An agreement that sets the digital course for the region. Colombia and Chile take a historic step towards building technological sovereignty in artificial intelligence and supercomputing, with our own capacities and a Latin American vision of development. The alliance was signed by our… pic.twitter.com/SRMdKjrf4u — Ministerio TIC (@Ministerio_TIC) February 9, 2026

El Ciudadano