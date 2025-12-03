Original article: Chile Cuida: Senado aprobó proyecto que crea el Sistema Nacional de Apoyos y Cuidados

Chile Cuida: Senate Approves Legislation Creating National Support and Care System

The Senate has approved a new bill establishing the National Support and Care System, recognizing care as a fundamental right. This initiative now advances to its third and final legislative review in the Chamber of Deputies.

«We are one step closer to this initiative becoming law,» emphasized the Ministry of Social Development following the senators’ vote in Valparaíso.

Furthermore, Minister Javiera Toro highlighted that «the right to care has been approved in the Senate and is now moving to the third constitutional process, ensuring that caregiving never remains a solitary burden.»

«The government of President Gabriel Boric is prioritizing people, because when Chile cares, Chile progresses,» the minister added.

