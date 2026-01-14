Original article: Chile Cuida: Senado aprueba y despacha a ley el Sistema Nacional de Apoyos y Cuidados
Chile Cuida: Senate Approves National Support and Care System Bill
Minister of Social Development, Javiera Toro, praised the Senate’s approval of the bill establishing the National Support and Care System, making it ready to be enacted as Law of the Republic.
«Caregiving will no longer be invisible; it becomes a responsibility of the State and society. Chile is transforming its social protection by integrating caregiving as a fourth pillar, alongside health, education, and pensions,» stated Minister Toro.
The Secretary of State emphasized that this progress «would not have been possible without the voice and persistence of caregivers and their organizations that pushed for this transformation.»
«To them, we extend our recognition and gratitude. We hope that the next government fully implements the law passed by Congress because caregiving is a state policy, and families can no longer wait,» she added.
