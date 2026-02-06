Chile Faces High Risk of Wildfires: 100 Communes in Danger

In the Valparaíso Region, authorities have announced the closure of La Campana National Park and the Peñuelas Lake Reserve this weekend (February 6, 7, and 8). Meanwhile, Senapred is urging the public to avoid sun exposure between 11 AM and 5 PM, as well as any actions that could start a fire.

President Gabriel Boric has urgently called on the public to take extra precautions this weekend (February 6, 7, and 8) due to rising temperatures and the increased risk of wildfires.

«Chilean citizens: this weekend poses a high risk for wildfires in 100 communes across our country, from the Metropolitan Region to La Araucanía. Please take all necessary precautions to prevent tragedies,» the President warned through his social media channels.

In this context, the Head of State reminded everyone that «99% of wildfires are caused by human actions.»

Meanwhile, Conaf officials specified that Saturday, February 7, is expected to be the most dangerous day: «Every wildfire has a name and a cause. An astounding 99.7% are caused by human actions,» emphasized the forestry agency.

Check the communes at high risk HERE.

National Park Closures

In the Valparaíso Region, authorities have announced the closure of La Campana National Park and the Peñuelas Lake Reserve throughout the weekend.

«Once again, a preventive early warning has been issued due to the threat of wildfires. In this context, Conaf has activated preventive patrols in collaboration with Carabineros, agricultural services, and local municipalities,» explained Mauricio Núñez, the regional director of Conaf in Valparaíso.

The official indicated that park rangers from La Campana and Peñuelas will be primarily assigned to patrolling these natural spaces.

«We urge the entire community to minimize any activities that could spark a wildfire: do not use machinery that produces sparks, nor tools like welders, strimmers, or trimmers, especially in outdoor areas or places with dry vegetation,» Núñez emphasized.

Finally, Conaf has also urged the agricultural sector to implement a «zero operation» policy during these days, avoiding the use of machinery with blades or shovels, as these can generate sparks upon contact with rocks and, if grass is nearby, could lead to a wildfire,» the Conaf regional director stated.

