Chile Faces High Risk of Wildfires: 100 Communes in Danger

Original article: Chile: 100 comunas bajo «alto riesgo» de ocurrencia de incendios forestales

President Gabriel Boric has urgently called on the public to take extra precautions this weekend (February 6, 7, and 8) due to rising temperatures and the increased risk of wildfires.

«Chilean citizens: this weekend poses a high risk for wildfires in 100 communes across our country, from the Metropolitan Region to La Araucanía. Please take all necessary precautions to prevent tragedies,» the President warned through his social media channels.

In this context, the Head of State reminded everyone that «99% of wildfires are caused by human actions.»

Meanwhile, Conaf officials specified that Saturday, February 7, is expected to be the most dangerous day: «Every wildfire has a name and a cause. An astounding 99.7% are caused by human actions,» emphasized the forestry agency.

Chilenas y chilenos: este fin de semana es de alto riesgo para la ocurrencia de incendios forestales en 100 comunas de nuestro país, desde la Región Metropolitana hasta La Araucanía. Por favor extrememos las precauciones y evitemos tragedias: reitero que el 99% de los incendios… https://t.co/tUV7chX2mJ — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) February 6, 2026

¡Prepárate! Altas temperaturas hasta mañana sábado entre las regiones de Tarapacá y la Metropolitana ☀️🌡️ 1️⃣ Protégete: Evita el sol entre las 11:00 y 17:00 hrs.

2️⃣ Hidrátate: Toma agua constantemente.

3️⃣ Previene: No enciendas fogatas ni fuentes de calor cerca de vegetación.… pic.twitter.com/UYYnp4du3a — SENAPRED (@Senapred) February 6, 2026

National Park Closures

In the Valparaíso Region, authorities have announced the closure of La Campana National Park and the Peñuelas Lake Reserve throughout the weekend.

«Once again, a preventive early warning has been issued due to the threat of wildfires. In this context, Conaf has activated preventive patrols in collaboration with Carabineros, agricultural services, and local municipalities,» explained Mauricio Núñez, the regional director of Conaf in Valparaíso.

The official indicated that park rangers from La Campana and Peñuelas will be primarily assigned to patrolling these natural spaces.

«We urge the entire community to minimize any activities that could spark a wildfire: do not use machinery that produces sparks, nor tools like welders, strimmers, or trimmers, especially in outdoor areas or places with dry vegetation,» Núñez emphasized.

Finally, Conaf has also urged the agricultural sector to implement a «zero operation» policy during these days, avoiding the use of machinery with blades or shovels, as these can generate sparks upon contact with rocks and, if grass is nearby, could lead to a wildfire,» the Conaf regional director stated.

Ante la #AlertaTempranaPreventiva por amenaza de #IncendiosForestales vigente en la región, #CONAF cerrará el Parque La Campana y la Reserva Lago Peñuelas los días 6, 7 y 8 de febrero.

➡️Director regional, Mauricio Núñez, comparte detalles y reitera el llamado a la prevención: pic.twitter.com/RFeu2aSOqH — CONAF Valparaíso (@conaf_valpa) February 5, 2026

