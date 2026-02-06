Chile Hits Record High in New Business Creation in 2025 Amidst Economic Challenges

Original article: El país que se cae a pedazos: Chile cerró 2025 con cifra récord en formación de nuevas empresas y sociedades

A total of 221,262 businesses and companies were established in Chile during 2025, marking a historic milestone since the launch of the Registry of Companies and Societies (RES), known as «Your Company in a Day,» in 2013.

Over the past 12 years, 1,480,020 companies and entities have been formed under this electronic system, as reported by the Ministry of Economy on February 6.

«The figures for 2025 reflect an increase of 37,174 businesses compared to the same period in 2024, and 23,175 more than in 2021, which marked the previous peak fueled by the rise of digitalization, the need for reinvention post-pandemic, and the use of advanced electronic signatures for online processes,» the ministry stated.

In this context, Minister Álvaro García described the news as a «strong signal of the country’s entrepreneurial dynamism.»

«These thousands of new businesses demonstrate people’s trust in Chile, their capabilities, and an environment that today facilitates project initiation, innovation, and job creation,» added the state secretary.

Your Company in a Day

According to the report, the website www.tuempresaenundia.cl, which provides access to the Registry of Companies and Societies (RES), remains the most utilized method for formally establishing a business in the country.

«Back in May 2013, only 22.9% of total registrations were made through this system. Over time, this has changed significantly, gaining prominence over formal registrations via the Official Journal. By December 2025, 90.1% of all entities were formed through the Registry of Companies and Societies,» Minister García explained.

This indicates a 22.5% increase in RES registrations nationwide compared to 2024.

Regionally, all of Chile’s regions experienced a rise in registrations, particularly the Atacama region (31.5%), Los Ríos (28.8%), Arica and Parinacota (28%), and Ñuble (27.8%).

In absolute terms, the Metropolitan Region topped the list with 89,715 business registrations, followed by Valparaíso with 20,400 and Biobío with 15,004.

«This record is closely tied to the modernization of the state. Today, 9 out of 10 companies are created digitally through Your Company in a Day, and with platforms like CoopDigital, we are expanding these opportunities to cooperatives, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring economic development reaches all regions of the country,» emphasized Minister Álvaro García.

It is worth noting that since July 2025, the Ministry of Economy has made the CoopDigital platform available, a tool designed to ease the establishment of cooperatives, allowing for remote formation and streamlining the process to promote partnership across the nation.

In December 2025 alone, 2,302 active cooperatives were registered, representing a 10.4% (216) year-on-year increase.

El Ciudadano