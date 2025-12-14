Original article: Resultados elecciones presidenciales Chile 2025

Chile Holds Historic Presidential Elections 2025 in High-Turnout Runoff

Millions of Chilean citizens exercised their right to vote today in a historic event to elect the next President of the Republic. The electoral process, which is part of the presidential runoff, proceeded smoothly across the country, concluding with the closing of polling stations at 6:00 PM.

The election pits candidate Jeannette Jara against candidate José Antonio Kast, both vying to lead the country from 2026 to 2030. This Sunday witnessed a massive turnout, surpassing the first round held on November 16, where representatives for the National Congress were also elected. The Electoral Service has begun the ballot counting, with initial partial results expected to be released more swiftly than during the previous occasion.

The nation is awaiting official data that will determine the name of the next president, and preliminary results according to SERVEL are as follows:

