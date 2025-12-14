Chile Holds Historic Presidential Elections 2025 in High-Turnout Runoff

Chile experienced a high turnout for the second round of the 2025 Presidential Elections on Sunday, as citizens chose between Jeannette Jara and José Antonio Kast. The vote counting has commenced, with preliminary results being announced minute by minute.

Chile Holds Historic Presidential Elections 2025 in High-Turnout Runoff
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Resultados elecciones presidenciales Chile 2025

Chile Holds Historic Presidential Elections 2025 in High-Turnout Runoff

Millions of Chilean citizens exercised their right to vote today in a historic event to elect the next President of the Republic. The electoral process, which is part of the presidential runoff, proceeded smoothly across the country, concluding with the closing of polling stations at 6:00 PM.

The election pits candidate Jeannette Jara against candidate José Antonio Kast, both vying to lead the country from 2026 to 2030. This Sunday witnessed a massive turnout, surpassing the first round held on November 16, where representatives for the National Congress were also elected. The Electoral Service has begun the ballot counting, with initial partial results expected to be released more swiftly than during the previous occasion.

The nation is awaiting official data that will determine the name of the next president, and preliminary results according to SERVEL are as follows:

Also, view the special broadcast from El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Today: El Ciudadano Live Special on the 2025 Presidential Elections

Hace 4 horas
The Citizen

German Media Highlights Chile as One of the Few Countries Allowing Foreign Residents to Vote in Presidential Elections

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

New Zealand Ignites Chile's 2025 Presidential Runoff: Overseas Voting Begins with Anticipation

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

Latest Presidential Poll Insights: Analysts Confirm High Level of Undecided Voters at 10%

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Jara Holds the Lead at 27% in First Round; Runoff Projections Show Wins Over Parisi and Kaiser, Criteria Finds

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Historic Pact Holds Key Primary Consultation for Colombia's 2026 Presidential Election: Unity Strengthened Between Corcho and Cepeda

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Chilean Vote Abroad: Jeannette Jara Establishes Significant Lead Over Kast in Asia and Oceania

Hace 10 horas
The Citizen

Chile Presidential Poll: Jara at 37.3% Tops Kast at 22.2% in First Round, La Cosa Nostra Finds

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Milei Celebrates Victory as La Libertad Avanza Tops Argentina's 2025 Legislative Elections with Minimal Voter Turnout

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano