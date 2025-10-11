Chile Jazz for Peace 2025 Celebrates Latin American Music with Artists from Panama and Mexico

Launched in 2014 by the Conservatorio de Santiago, the biennial Chile Jazz for Peace Festival brings its international program to cities across Chileincluding Valparaíso, Concepción, Chillán, El Quisco, Isla Negra and Buinand tours communities throughout the Santiago Metropolitan Region, from Maipú and Puente Alto to Lo Barnechea.

Featuring standout artists from Panama, Mexico and Chile, the Chile Jazz for Peace Festivals outreach season has kicked off, and the 2025 edition offers free community master classes, panel discussions and concerts.

It all began on Friday, October 10 with an open Afro-Panamanian Percussion Master Class led by acclaimed percussionist Milagros Blades.

On Saturday, October 11, the conversation Creators and Latin American Music in International Markets will bring together a reflective dialogue among women shaping the regions music scene.

Participants include Tatiana Ríos and Miroslava Herrera (Afrodisíaco, Panama), Carolina Pilar (Panama Jazz Fest) and Camila Bañados (Chilean singer-songwriter), moderated by Araucaria Luna (Mexican flutist) from the Conservatorio de Santiago. The event will be held at Provoz (Av. Providencia 929, 2nd floor) at 11:00 a.m., free with prior registration.

Afrodisíaco Ensemble

On Saturday night, the stage at Sala Máster, Radio Universidad de Chile, will host Afrodisíaco (Panama, pictured on the cover), celebrated for its powerful blend of jazz, Afro-Caribbean rhythms and the traditional sounds of their country.

For this performance, the groupwinner of the 2016 Viña del Mar Festivals folk competition with the song Viene de Panamáwill collaborate with guest Chilean musicians: Maximiliano Rojas on guitar, Vicente on vocals and accordion, Frania Ibarra on clarinet and Daniella Rojas on saxophone. The concert begins at 7:45 p.m. and offers free admission.

The season finale will unite three acclaimed groups for an open-air concert celebrating the breadth of jazz and roots music.

The gathering will take place in the Patio de las Artes at the Municipality of Pedro Aguirre Cerda, located at Av. Pdte. Salvador Allende 2029, featuring the Conservatorio de Santiago Jazz Ensemble, the Contraflamenco Collective, and a return by Afrodisíaco from Panama.

It will be a day filled with jazz, cross-cultural rhythms and artistic collaboration, starting at 5:00 p.m., with free admission, organizers said.

About the Festival

Founded in 2014 and produced by the Conservatorio de Santiago, the Chile Jazz for Peace Festival is held every two years, taking its international program to cities such as Valparaíso, Concepción, Chillán, El Quisco, Isla Negra and Buin, while touring much of the Santiago Metropolitan Region, from Maipú and Puente Alto to Lo Barnechea.

