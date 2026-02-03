Chile Joins as Member of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People

Original article: Chile se incorpora como Estado miembro del Comité para el Ejercicio de los Derechos Inalienables del Pueblo Palestino

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Chile announced its accession as a member of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, an entity established in 1975 by the United Nations General Assembly, currently comprising 25 UN member states.

Chile emphasized its recognition of the committee’s work, along with the ongoing commitment of its member states to pursue a fair and lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue.

«Chile profoundly appreciates and acknowledges the work of the United Nations Committee. It also values its constant contribution to the promotion and defense of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, particularly the right to self-determination, independence, and sovereignty,» stated Claudio Garrido Melo, Alternate Permanent Representative of Chile to the UN.

The Palestinian Community in Chile welcomed the decision to present Chile’s candidacy to this multilateral body, highlighting the country’s historical commitment to defending the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

«We deeply value Chile’s decision to submit its candidacy to this Committee, as well as its historical commitment to defending the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people. For our community, this gesture reaffirms a relationship built on memory, solidarity, and respect for international law, representing a concrete sign of support for a just and lasting peace,» emphasized Maurice Khamis Massú, president of the Palestinian Community in Chile.

It is important to note that Chile hosts the largest Palestinian community outside the Arab world, estimated at over 500,000 individuals, who have fully integrated into the country’s social, cultural, and economic life while maintaining a profound identity, cultural, and human connection with the Palestinian people.

Members and Observers

The Committee currently comprises Afghanistan, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Cyprus, Ecuador, Guinea, Guyana, India, Indonesia, Laos, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mali, Malta, Namibia, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, and Venezuela.

Observers of the committee include Algeria, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, China, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Syrian Arab Republic, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and Yemen, in addition to the State of Palestine, the African Union, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

History of the Committee

In its first report presented to the UN Security Council in June 1976, the Committee proposed a two-phase plan for the return of Palestinians to their homes and properties; a timeline for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied territories by June 1, 1977, and, if necessary, the temporary deployment of peacekeeping forces to facilitate the process.

Additionally, it called for an end to the establishment of settlements; recognition by Israel of the applicability of the Fourth Geneva Convention in the occupied territories until its withdrawal was completed; and acceptance of the inherent right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, national independence, and sovereignty in Palestine.

Unfortunately, these recommendations were not approved by the Security Council due to a veto by a permanent member, and to date, they have not been implemented. However, the General Assembly, to which the Committee submits annual reports, has overwhelmingly endorsed them.

The Assembly reaffirmed that a just and lasting peace in the Middle East could not be established without the exercise of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people. It also urged the Committee to continue examining the situation regarding the Palestinian issue and to report and make recommendations to the Assembly or the Security Council as appropriate, while promoting the widespread dissemination of information related to its recommendations.

As of now, this Committee is the only United Nations body solely dedicated to the Palestinian cause, and its mandate has been renewed annually by the General Assembly.

For more information, you can check the work and reports of the Committee HERE