Chile Joins Over 100 Nations and Organizations in Condemning Israel’s Illegal Expansion in the West Bank

In the statement, signatory countries and organizations "strongly" condemned Israel's unilateral decisions aimed at expanding its illegal presence in the West Bank, warning that they "contradict obligations under international law" and must "be revoked immediately."

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Chile se suma a declaración de más de 100 Estados y organizaciones condenando expansión ilegal de Israel en Cisjordania

The Chilean Foreign Ministry announced that Chile has joined a declaration signed by more than 100 countries and international organizations condemning Israel’s unilateral measures to expand its illegal presence in the occupied West Bank.

«This decision violates international law and threatens regional stability,» stated the Chilean government, confirming its support for the statement.

The signatory countries and organizations condemned «strongly the Israeli unilateral decisions and measures aimed at expanding Israel’s illegal presence in the West Bank.»

«These decisions contradict Israel’s obligations under international law and must be revoked immediately. In this regard, we emphasize our firm opposition to any form of annexation,» the document states.

Notably, among the measures approved by Israel’s security cabinet are those that facilitate Israeli settlers’ purchase of land in Judea and Samaria, while expropriating it from Palestinians who claim ownership.

In line with this, in a recent column published by El Ciudadano, the Palestinian ambassador in Chile, Vera Baboun, warned that Israel’s actions introduce significant legal, administrative, and territorial changes, with far-reaching implications for Palestinian property rights, municipal authority, and existing agreements.

«These events raise serious concerns from an international law perspective regarding the status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the obligations of the occupying power. Under international law, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, remains occupied territory, and any unilateral attempt to alter its legal status is without legal effect,» explained the Palestinian ambassador in Chile.

Read the full column below:

Recent Unilateral Israeli Decisions to Expand De Facto Annexation in the West Bank

For more information on this topic:

Expropriation in the West Bank: Israel Reactivates Land Registration and Establishes Mechanism to Deem Large Areas as State Property

We will continue to provide updates.

