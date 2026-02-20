Original article: Chile proyecta sus museos al futuro con renovada política nacional 2026-2031

Chile Launches Updated National Museum Policy for 2026-2031 to Enhance Cultural Ecosystem

The Ministry of Cultures, Arts and Heritage, through the Undersecretariat of Cultural Heritage, has unveiled the new National Museum Policy for 2026–2031, which will serve as a roadmap to strengthen the museum ecosystem in Chile over the coming years.

Officials from the government stated that «in a context of growing interest to explore these spaces, such as on Heritage Day, reinforcing the museum system in Chile as heritage spaces that serve society, democracy, and cultural development is the primary goal of updating this public policy.»

This initiative will involve management models that allow for integrated and sustainable development, recognizing the existing territorial and institutional diversity within the sector.

Undersecretary Carolina Pérez Dattari emphasized the importance of «renewing the axes and museological approaches to ensure a public policy that responds to technological advances and the current challenges faced by institutions in Chile.»

«We are launching this five-year policy with the goal of ensuring that museums continue transforming communities, bridging shared memory and history, and creating connections, with sustainable objectives tailored to the realities of each territory,» she added.

Thus, after a decade, this new policy updates the framework created in 2015, incorporating the lessons learned over the last ten years and addressing the current challenges in a context of social, territorial, and technological transformations.

In this regard, Varinia Brodsky, director of the National Museum of Fine Arts, highlighted that the new policy «is the result of a broad participatory process at the national level and reaffirms the State’s commitment to museums as permanent institutions, recognizing their role in safeguarding and developing heritage, education, critical thinking formation, and strengthening democracy.»

Brodsky also appreciated that «considering institutional autonomy and diversity, the document establishes very relevant technical guidelines for the professionalization of specialized teams, strengthening collections, and connecting with communities that will serve as a roadmap for addressing new challenges.»

As of April 2025, the Museum Register of Chile lists 477 registered museums and exhibition halls across the country, a number that reflects the sustained growth and diversification of the sector, according to the undersecretariat.

However, the diagnosis reveals persistent gaps in areas such as financial sustainability, professionalization of teams, collection conservation, infrastructure, and audience knowledge.

In this context, Mario Castro, director of the National Museum of Natural History, commented that this update «is a very important signal for the entire museum ecosystem in the country. Chile is home to over 400 museums with diverse realities, territories, and communities, and having a policy that recognizes this plurality and provides concrete tools for articulating its development was a necessity for the sector; it is a significant support.»

«Museums are not just conservation spaces: we are places of encounter, education, and identity. In 2025 alone, our museum received almost 900,000 visitors, a figure that reflects the enormous social role we fulfill and the responsibility that entails. This policy allows us to project that work with a common roadmap and a future perspective,» said Mario Castro.

Process Details

The design of the National Museum Policy 2026–2031 included a national participatory process coordinated by the Undersecretariat of Cultural Heritage and the National Heritage Service.

In 2025, a public consultation was conducted, alongside 17 virtual regional meetings nationwide, involving representatives from the museum sector and the public.

Simultaneously, the Advisory Council of the National Museum System actively participated in various review and dialogue sessions, and the International Seminar Museums for Chile, whose results contributed experiences and proposals for shaping the museum ecosystem.

«This process allowed for the collection of diverse territorial and sectoral perspectives, strengthening the inclusive and decentralized nature of the instrument,» stated the Ministry of Cultures.

Consequently, the thematic axes structuring this new National Museum Policy address the training and professionalization of museum teams; collection management; community connections; sustainability; and institutionality and associativity, all aimed at consolidating collaborative governance and strengthening networking.

Check and download the National Museum Policy 2026-2031 HERE

The National Museum of Fine Arts in Santiago: one of the foremost centers for promoting visual arts in Chile. Founded on September 18, 1880, originally as the ‘National Museum of Paintings’, it is the first art museum in Latin America.

El Ciudadano