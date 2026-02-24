Chile: Lawmaker Urges Government to Declare U.S. Ambassador a «Persona Non Grata»

"I believe that Ambassador Brandon Judd is mistaken when he makes threats in our country and undermines our authorities as if we were a U.S. colony. Such behavior is unacceptable, blatantly violating diplomatic duties, so I urge the government to declare the U.S. ambassador as persona non grata," stated Deputy Luis Cuello, who sent a formal letter to Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren addressing this issue.

In a formal communication addressed to Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren, Deputy Luis Cuello (PC) called on the government to take official action regarding the recent statements made by U.S. Ambassador to Chile, Brandon Judd (featured in the image), which Cuello believes disrespect diplomatic protocols by issuing inappropriate remarks toward Chilean authorities.

The request submitted by the lawmaker asks the Foreign Ministry to disclose the diplomatic measures taken in this situation, along with considering the possibility of declaring the U.S. representative a «persona non grata».

As reported by Radio Nuevo Mundo, Deputy Cuello criticized Ambassador Judd for labeling the remarks made by Minister Camila Vallejo as «ridiculous» regarding Chile’s stance not to make decisions under threat from any nation, referring specifically to the sanctions imposed by Trump on the Minister of Telecommunications regarding the Hong Kong-Valparaíso transpacific submarine cable project.

In this context, the communication invokes principles of international law such as the right to self-determination of peoples, the sovereign equality of states, and the principle of non-intervention, all enshrined in the United Nations Charter, the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and the OAS Charter.

«As Chileans, we have a duty to defend our independence and sovereignty,» the lawmaker added.

