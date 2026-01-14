Original article: Chile: 8 incendios forestales mantienen en Alerta Roja a cinco comunas del sur

Chile on Red Alert: Eight Forest Fires Affecting Five Communities in the South

A report released at 8 PM on Wednesday, January 14, by Conaf indicates that five communities in southern Chile remain on high alert due to ongoing forest fires.

According to the update, a total of eight fires are currently being fought by teams from the Fire Department, Conaf, and emergency services from various organizations.

The communities under Red Alert include Ránquil, Pinto, and San Nicolás in the Ñuble Region, as well as Purén and Lumaco in the La Araucanía Region.

Conaf also reminded the public that if they receive an evacuation message from the Emergency Alert System (SAE) of Senapred, they should immediately move to a safe location on foot, avoiding the use of vehicles.

⭕️#BALANCE | As of 8 PM, there are 8 forest fires being fought by CONAF teams and emergency services from other institutions. Here’s information on those under red alert: ▶️Ñuble Region:

1.- Perales Biobío fire, municipality of Ránquil.… pic.twitter.com/SMgCtCjQyn — CONAF – National Forest Corporation (@conaf_minagri) January 14, 2026

🚨 #MOPInforma 🚨

Due to the forest fire affecting the municipality of #Ránquil, there is a partial traffic closure on Route N-104, sector San Ignacio de Palomares – Batuco – Magdalena. ⚠️ Drive with extreme caution and follow the instructions of field personnel. pic.twitter.com/UzAY0y2ECH — Seremi MOP Ñuble (@mop_nuble) January 14, 2026

⭕️If you receive an evacuation message from the Emergency Alert System (SAE) @Senapred, do not hesitate for a moment to move to a safe place on foot and avoid the use of vehicles. 👉In the event of a forest fire, remember that evacuating on time saves lives. pic.twitter.com/xlQV7bACBc — CONAF – National Forest Corporation (@conaf_minagri) January 14, 2026

News is developing