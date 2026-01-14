Original article: Chile: 8 incendios forestales mantienen en Alerta Roja a cinco comunas del sur
Chile on Red Alert: Eight Forest Fires Affecting Five Communities in the South
A report released at 8 PM on Wednesday, January 14, by Conaf indicates that five communities in southern Chile remain on high alert due to ongoing forest fires.
According to the update, a total of eight fires are currently being fought by teams from the Fire Department, Conaf, and emergency services from various organizations.
The communities under Red Alert include Ránquil, Pinto, and San Nicolás in the Ñuble Region, as well as Purén and Lumaco in the La Araucanía Region.
Conaf also reminded the public that if they receive an evacuation message from the Emergency Alert System (SAE) of Senapred, they should immediately move to a safe location on foot, avoiding the use of vehicles.
News is developing