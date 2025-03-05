Chile Sees 20.6% Decrease in Homicide Rates from 2022 to 2025

Original article: Chile: Tasa de homicidios disminuyó un 20,6% entre 2022 y 2025

A notable decline of -11.5% in the rate of homicide victims per 100,000 inhabitants was recorded in 2025 compared to 2024, according to the National Report on Completed Homicide Victims prepared by the Undersecretary for Crime Prevention.

The findings were presented by Public Security Minister Luis Cordero, who specified that the exact figure was 5.4 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

Additionally, he highlighted that between 2022 and 2025, the country saw a significant 20.6% reduction in the homicide victim rate per 100,000 inhabitants, recalling that 2022 marked a «historic peak».

«The reasons for this decline are not random; they stem from coordinated efforts combining police intervention and particularly the decisive actions by the Public Ministry in prosecuting these crimes,» Minister Cordero stated.

He added, «This is the result of integrated, coordinated work with a common goal among state entities, which ultimately reflects how public safety management is understood jointly. This is a new approach to governance in security matters.»

The Numbers

According to the report, in 2025 there were 1,091 recorded homicide victims, which is 118 cases fewer than in 2024, marking three consecutive years of decline since the peak reached in 2022 when 1,330 victims were logged. The cumulative reduction from that historic high amounts to 239 fewer victims.

The report also identifies a decrease in victims aged between 0 and 17, which fell to 52 children and adolescents in 2025, representing a reduction of 31.6% from the previous year, «with a decrease in foreign participation in this group,» said Minister Cordero.

Regarding the characteristics of the crimes, the data indicates that firearms remain the primary method used (48.7%), followed by sharp weapons (34.6%), although the use of firearms has registered a decline for the third consecutive year.

Meanwhile, public spaces continue to account for the majority of fatal assaults, with 59.5% of cases occurring in these areas. The leading context of aggression was interpersonal (42.2%), followed by those linked to organized crime or gangs (35.3%).

It is worth noting that this report is the result of coordinated efforts from the Homicide Observatory of the Center for the Prevention of Homicides and Violent Crimes, which includes the Public Ministry, Carabineros de Chile, Police of Investigations in Chile, Gendarmerie, Civil Registry and Identification Service, Legal Medical Service, Ministry of Woman and Gender Equity, National Service of Women and Gender Equity, National Specialized Protection Service for Childhood and Adolescence, National Youth Reintegration Service, and the Department of Statistics and Health Information (DEIS) from the Undersecretary of Public Health.

Since its creation in 2022, this body has enabled the consolidation of a unique and validated figure for this type of crime, a milestone in the history of Chile.

El Ciudadano