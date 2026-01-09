Chile Sustainable: «Inadequate Implementation of SBAP Law Signals Rocky Start for Biodiversity Service in 2026»

Original article: Chile Sustentable: «Implementación incompleta de Ley SBAP marcará inicio del Servicio de Biodiversidad en 2026»

The NGO Chile Sustainable has released a follow-up report on the implementation of Law 21.600, which establishes the Biodiversity and Protected Areas Service (SBAP) in 2025, set to officially commence operations on February 1, 2026.

The analysis highlights several significant advancements but also raises alarming gaps that could hinder the effective functioning of the new service from its inception.

Among the critical milestones is the creation of three decrees by the Ministry of the Environment (MMA), which facilitate the operationalization of the SBAP, along with the appointment of its first National Director. This formalizes the initial structure of the new service.

However, one of the most pressing issues identified is the implementation of the law’s regulations. While the MMA made progress during 2025 by drafting the 15 necessary regulations, only one has been published in the Official Journal, leaving the others awaiting approval.

With just weeks remaining until the SBAP begins operations, this situation is deeply concerning, as the service may start with limited capabilities if it does not have the complete regulatory framework needed to fully exercise its powers.

Progress

In terms of harmonizing protected areas, a study has advanced to establish the criteria for the homologation of Nature Sanctuaries and Protected National Assets. Additionally, by the end of December, an agreement was reached to move forward with the homologation of the first eight Nature Sanctuaries.

The monitoring also addresses amendments to the SBAP Law stemming from other laws enacted during 2025, which introduced changes that are examined in detail in the report prepared by Chile Sustainable.

Regarding Priority Sites, the MMA made progress in 2025 by selecting 99 sites out of a total of 350, which will be governed by the SBAP Law. This list was subjected to public consultation; however, the process sparked significant controversy due to a lack of information and transparency, prompting the Ministry to postpone the process to review the comments received and clarify the raised concerns.

Finally, the document discusses the budget allocated to the SBAP, regulations on aquaculture in protected areas, and the role of the GEF-SBAP project in supporting the law’s implementation.

