Chile Welcomes New Flight of Deported Citizens from the U.S.: 34 Return, Totaling 354

A new group of Chilean citizens deported from the United States (U.S.) has arrived back in Chile. Interior Minister Álvaro Elizalde confirmed that the charter flight that landed on Saturday, February 28, brought back 34 nationals, raising the total number deported under policies enacted by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump to 354 individuals.

According to the State Secretary, the group consists of 23 men and 11 women, who underwent the established migration and police protocols for such situations.

“Upon arrival and after the necessary checks, two of these individuals were placed at the disposal of the Chilean judiciary, as they had active arrest warrants,” he explained.

This flight adds to the series of repatriation flights that have been arriving in Santiago since May 2025.

The official emphasized the coordinated nature of these operations and noted that, as in previous flights, “a structured return was ensured thanks to the coordinated efforts of the institutions involved.”

He detailed that the successful management was possible through collaboration among various government entities, explicitly mentioning the Ministries of Interior, Foreign Affairs, and Public Security. Additionally, local law enforcement such as the Police of Investigations (PDI) and the Civil Registry Service played crucial roles in identity verification and background checks.

354 Chileans Deported from the U.S. Since May 2025

The history of deportation flights from the U.S. to Santiago began in May 2025, when the first planes carrying Chilean citizens started to arrive. With the inclusion of these 34 individuals, the total number of deportees since then reaches 354.

The demographic breakdown of those deported under the policy of the Republican administration shows a significant male majority, with 283 men and 71 women among the total, according to consolidated data from the Chilean government.

When asked about the nature of these expulsions, Minister Elizalde contextualized the situation within an international policy framework rather than an isolated incident against Chile.

The State Secretary asserted that “the expulsion policy of the U.S. Government is not aimed exclusively at Chile but applies to all countries.”

Finally, the Interior Minister looked to the future, anticipating the possibility of continued migration movements and assured that the government will maintain its coordination to ensure order and respect for the rights of returnees.

“Should new flights materialize, we will continue to work to ensure that the return of our compatriots is safe and in accordance with current regulations,” he emphasized.