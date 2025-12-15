Original article: Cámara da luz verde a Acusación Constitucional contra ministro de la Suprema Diego Simpertigue por notable abandono de deberes

Chilean Chamber Approves Constitutional Charges Against Supreme Court Minister Diego Simpertigue for Serious Duty Negligence

The Chamber of Deputies voted 132 in favor of the constitutional charges against Supreme Court Minister Diego Simpertigue, citing «serious neglect of duty» for his involvement in the corruption case known as the «Belarusian plot.»

Following the decision, the Chamber will notify the affected party and the Senate, where Deputy Carolina Tello, along with Deputies Daniel Manouchehri and Jorge Ratgheb, will present and formalize the charges.

The accusation, filed by 11 deputies, claims that the suspended magistrate failed in his duties of integrity, abstention, and impartiality due to his connections with lawyers Eduardo Lagos and Mario Vargas, who were involved in related cases.

Deputy Daniel Manouchehri, who presented the charges in the Chamber, stated that Chile is currently experiencing a «brutal and justifiable» crisis of trust in the judiciary, emphasizing that the judicial system «cannot operate based on friendship, favors, or networks. Chileans deserve to be judged by honest, independent, impartial judges, distant from corruption networks—everything contrary to what Diego Simpertigue has demonstrated,» the deputy asserted.

⭕️With 132 votes, the Chamber approves the admissibility of the #acusaciónconstitucional against Supreme Court Minister Diego Simpertegui. It goes to the Senate, where it will be upheld by deputies @AbogadaTello, @danimanouchehri and @JorgeRathgeb. — Diputadas y Diputados de Chile (@Camara_cl) December 15, 2025

El Ciudadano