Chilean Claudia Fuentes Julio Appointed as New UN Deputy Secretary-General for Human Rights

Following a thorough selection process, UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced on Monday, February 16, the appointment of Claudia Fuentes Julio, Chile’s permanent representative to the organization in Geneva, as the new Deputy Secretary-General for Human Rights.

From the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while congratulating her on the appointment, it was communicated that Claudia Fuentes Julio will assume her new role at the end of the current government’s term on March 11, when her tenure as Chile’s permanent representative to the United Nations and other international organizations concludes.

Claudia Fuentes Julio holds a PhD in International Studies from the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver.

Previously, she served as an assistant professor in the Peace Studies Department at Chapman University in California, USA, and as an associate professor in the Department of Politics and Government at Alberto Hurtado University.

She also worked for five years as an assistant professor at the Institute of International Relations at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro and was an associate researcher at Flacso-Chile.

With numerous publications on foreign policy, human rights, and conflict prevention, she recently served as vice president of the Human Rights Council and chair of the Board of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

