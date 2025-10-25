Chilean Communist Party Raises Concerns Over Political and Judicial Inequality Faced by Daniel Jadue

The Communist Party of Chile has denounced evident political, judicial, and electoral inequalities faced by Daniel Jadue, urging Servel to urgently resolve his reinstatement on the electoral roll, warning of political discrimination and violations of the principle of innocence, and reaffirming their commitment to democracy, social justice, and equality of rights.

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: Partido Comunista de Chile se manifiesta ante “la evidente desigualdad en el trato político, judicial y electoral hacia Daniel Jadue”

The Communist Party of Chile has issued a public statement condemning the «evident inequality in the political, judicial, and electoral treatment of Daniel Jadue.» In the document, the party explained that on October 10, it submitted a request to the Electoral Service (Servel) to reinstate the municipal leader on the electoral roll, highlighting that the closure of the investigation was rendered void on October 8, which confirms—according to the party—that Jadue «retains his citizen rights.»

Two weeks after the submission and following three personal visits by the sponsoring lawyer to Servel, the Communist Party expressed «deep concern over the unjustified delay» in receiving a response. They argue that «this delay undermines the principle of equality before the law and directly impacts the right to political participation, guaranteed by our Constitution and the international treaties ratified by Chile.»

The statement further adds that it is met with «outrage at the clear disparity in treatment toward our comrade Daniel Jadue compared to other high-profile cases, where candidates were able to exercise their political rights and run freely, even amid ongoing trials.» In contrast, the text asserts, «Daniel Jadue is being prevented from participating in a democratic process while still under investigation and without any conviction, violating the presumption of innocence and establishing a troubling precedent of political discrimination.»

For the Communist Party, this situation reflects «an unequal justice system, where popular sectors and those representing social transformation projects face institutional barriers and persecution, while others enjoy privileges and protection.» In this context, the statement declares, «as the Communist Party of Chile, we categorically reject this double standard and demand that institutions act with the same swiftness and objectivity in all cases, free from political bias or discrimination.»

Moreover, the party calls on Servel «to urgently resolve the submitted request, ensuring the full exercise of the political rights of comrade Daniel Jadue,» emphasizing that «democracy is strengthened when there is transparency, equal conditions, and respect for due process.»

Finally, the Communist Party of Chile reaffirmed its commitment to «the defense of democratic rights, social justice, and political participation without exclusions.»

Read the full public statement on PCCH’s X platform

