Chilean Lawmaker Cuello Calls for Formal Protest to U.S. Ambassador Over Interference Regarding Uber Law Comments

Diputado Cuello exige a la Mesa de la Cámara reclamo formal al embajador de EE.UU. por intervencionismo tras dichos de Ley Uber

This morning, Deputy Luis Cuello, alongside deputies Gael Yeomans, Daniela Serrano, Alejandra Placencia, Boris Barrera, Diego Ibáñez, Leonardo Soto, and Daniel Melo, submitted a letter requesting that the Board of the Chamber of Deputies formally protest to U.S. Ambassador to Chile, Brandon Judd, for his interference related to comments on the Uber Law.

In this regard, Deputy Cuello stated, “The remarks by U.S. Ambassador to Chile, Brandon Judd, regarding the Uber Law represent interference, an illegitimate intrusion that we cannot accept.”

Furthermore, he specified that “together with several parliamentarians, we have requested that the Board of the Chamber file a formal complaint with the U.S. Embassy, highlighting the inappropriateness of these statements that meddle in internal affairs and encroach upon the legislative powers.”

Finally, the parliamentarian emphasized, “Chile has been an independent state since 1818, and we do not wish to return to a colonial past. We do not need a foreign power dictating what we can or cannot legislate.”

Las declaraciones del Embajador de EE.UU. en Chile sobre una ley aprobada en el Congreso constituyen una intervención ilegítima en asuntos internos. Por ello, solicitamos a la Mesa de la @Camara_cl que proteste formalmente por esta injerencia indebida. Chile es un Estado soberano pic.twitter.com/YmUs9RXBXg — Luis Cuello Diputado (@luiscuellop) January 13, 2026

It is noteworthy that the President of the Chamber of Deputies, José Miguel Castro, announced that the Board will release a statement this afternoon regarding the request made in the letter.