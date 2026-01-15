Chilean Lawmakers Hear from CUT and CPC Representatives on Multi-Level Collective Bargaining Bill

Original article: Diputados escucharon a representantes de la CUT y la CPC por proyecto de negociación colectiva multinivel

The Labor Commission of the Chamber continued its analysis of the bill introduced by President Boric’s government, which proposes a multi-level collective bargaining framework.

Present at the session were representatives from the Confederation of Production and Commerce (CPC) and the Central Unitary Workers’ Union (CUT).

First, Pablo Bobic, legal manager of the CPC, described the initiative as an «ideological proposal» aimed at imposing a specific form of labor relations, which he believes «would limit workers’ abilities to negotiate freely based on each company’s unique circumstances.»

According to the report from the Chamber, the CPC representative stated that the fragmentation of the labor movement reflects the choices of workers, who decide how to organize and negotiate.

«Similarly, he argued that freedom of association has both positive and negative dimensions. He maintained that individuals should have the option to join or not join unions and negotiate with organizations they deem representative, without being forced into a uniform model,» the report stated.

On the contrary, Erick Campos and David Acuña, representing the CUT, argued that multi-level collective bargaining could foster better labor relations, emphasizing that it aligns with a historical demand of the labor movement.

They also highlighted the importance of considering the realities of each productive sector and suggested that discussions should include concrete experiences of workers and the specifics of each industry, as noted in the legislative report from the Chamber.

Statistics

The acting director of Labor, Sebastián Santibáñez, was also present at the session, sharing current statistics on collective bargaining in the country, detailing that most negotiations occur at the company level. Additionally, the unionization rate is close to 20%, with an average of 71 members per union.

Other statistics reveal that only 4.3% of employers reported having had at least one collective bargaining negotiation between 2019 and 2023. Moreover, he noted that between 7 and 8 out of every 10 workers are not covered by collective agreements, with national coverage being lower than what is observed in most OECD countries.

