Chilean Legislators Express Alarm Over Intensified US Economic Blockade Against Cuba

In a letter, 26 Chilean legislators stressed the importance of recognizing Cuba's solidarity contributions in medicine, education, and the arts. They called on the international community and the Chilean government to act responsibly and promote multilateral efforts to halt measures that violate international law.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Parlamentarios expresan preocupación por endurecimiento del bloqueo económico de EEUU contra Cuba

In a letter signed by 26 lawmakers, led by the president of the Chilean-Cuban Interparliamentary Group, Deputy Boris Barrera, the members expressed their utmost «concern» about the escalation of sanctions and the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the people of Cuba. This action follows the recent «ban» by the US preventing other countries from supplying fuel to the island.

The legislators stated that this measure «endangers the lives of the population, particularly children, the elderly, and vulnerable individuals who will be affected by the malfunctioning of the electrical system, hospitals, transportation, schools, and other essential services.»

They added, «These extraterritorial acts undermine the multilateral system enshrined in the United Nations Charter» and called for the acknowledgment of the importance of international law in ensuring coexistence among nations.

Furthermore, they emphasized the need to acknowledge and recognize Cuba’s solidarity contributions in various areas of international cooperation, such as medicine, education, and the arts. They asserted, «Cuba poses no threat to any country in the world.»

Finally, the letter urged the international community and the State of Chile to act «responsibly and promote multilateral efforts to put a stop to these measures that violate international law.»

Read the complete letter and the list of lawmakers who signed it HERE.

