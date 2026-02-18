Chilean President Boric Appeals to the Vatican: Urges Humanitarian Focus in Cuba Amid Crisis

Original article: La Moneda recurre al Vaticano: Boric escribe al Papa por Cuba y pide poner lo humanitario primero

In his letter to Pope Leo XIV, the head of state expressed Chile’s concern over living conditions in the island, highlighting issues related to food supply, hospital operations, public transport, and electricity provision.

President Gabriel Boric has sent a letter to Pope Leo XIV, requesting intervention in the critical situation faced by Cuba due to the intensification of the economic and energy blockade by the United States.

It’s worth noting that on January 29, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an order declaring a national emergency over a supposed «Cuban threat» to national security, allowing for the imposition of tariffs on imports from countries supplying oil to Havana.

Following this directive from the far-right administration, the island is experiencing scheduled blackouts and failures in essential services.

According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency (Segpres), President Boric’s letter to the Pontiff expressed «Chile’s concern regarding the living conditions of the population and indicated that the situation currently facing Cuba has reached a concerning humanitarian dimension, directly impacting food supplies, hospital operations, public transport, and electricity provision.»

The letter was delivered on Friday, February 13, to the Apostolic Nuncio in Chile, Archbishop Kurian Mathew Vayalunkal, during a meeting at La Moneda Palace. According to the statement shared by Segpres, the text emphasized that beyond political differences, the welfare of the population and humanitarian issues must come first.

«Without disregarding ideological differences, humanitarian well-being must take precedence over conflicts between states,» stated the letter.

In the correspondence, the President also noted that «any sustainable solution will require advancements in democracy and human rights.»

«The importance of advancing the respect for fundamental freedoms was transmitted, including the situation of individuals detained for political reasons,» added Segpres in the released statement.

Moreover, it highlighted that La Moneda’s goal is to contribute to creating an environment that alleviates tensions and progresses toward sustainable solutions for the Cuban population.

This letter comes in the context of the Chilean government announcing last week an economic contribution to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) aimed at alleviating the critical humanitarian situation in the Caribbean island, with a specific focus on safeguarding children and youth.

The measure, ordered directly by President Gabriel Boric, was officially communicated by Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren Stork and will be channeled through the Chile Fund against Hunger and Poverty, an initiative managed by the Chilean Agency for International Development Cooperation (AGCID).

According to the Foreign Ministry, the United Nations agency maintains active operations in the island, developing comprehensive interventions to handle the emergency. In a press release, it clarified that the aid will focus on «providing water, healthcare, and nutrition, including equipment and supplies, to ensure the continuity of essential services, particularly for children and adolescents.»

The measure aims to ensure that resources effectively reach the most vulnerable sectors of the Cuban population.

«The Government of Chile expresses solidarity with the Cuban people and the humanitarian catastrophe they are experiencing,» the text states.

Boric Denounces the «Criminal Blockade» on Cuba: «An Assault on Human Rights of an Entire People»

The President has made scathing remarks about U.S. foreign policy toward the island, expressing his rejection of the unilateral measures taken by the Trump administration.

«The blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, which has intensified in recent weeks, is criminal and an assault on the human rights of an entire people. We can have differences with Cuba, but nothing justifies the harm being done to innocent children and citizens,» stated the head of state on social media, referring to the institutional mechanisms through which cooperation with the Caribbean nation will be realized.

«Through the Chile Fund against Hunger and Poverty, managed by the Agency for International Development Cooperation, we will provide support to UNICEF alongside other Latin American countries,» Boric added, urging for an end to this inhumane blockade, as has been requested by the United Nations Assembly on multiple occasions.